Berry Farm launches first holistic summer retreat in the heart of the Cotswolds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reconnect, realign, and recharge in nature with a full day of movement, mindfulness, and nourishment.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berry Farm, the much-loved wellness destination nestled in the picturesque village of South Cerney in the Cotswolds, is set to host its very first holistic day retreat this summer. Taking place on Saturday, June 14 from 10 am to 6 pm, the immersive experience invites guests to pause, reset, and soak up the benefits of a carefully curated programme designed to nurture both body and mind.

Set against the backdrop of Berry Farm’s beautiful converted barn studio and outdoor tipi, the retreat promises an uplifting escape to celebrate midsummer in nature. The day begins with a group opening circle, before guests can create their bespoke itinerary, choosing from a variety of 45-minute sessions running in parallel throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect an inspiring line-up of classes and workshops, including yoga, Pilates, breathwork, Qigong, somatics, strength training, Reiki, and a deeply restorative sound bath ceremony. Whether you’re looking to energise or unwind, there’s something for everyone, from complete beginners to seasoned wellness enthusiasts.

Claire Jeffery, Owner of Berry Farm

As part of Berry Farm’s commitment to sustainable living and local community, guests will enjoy nourishing smoothies, wholesome snacks, and a delicious seasonal lunch made with locally sourced produce.

Claire Jeffery, co-founder of Berry Farm, shared: “One of our biggest passions is continuing to grow and evolve our wellness community here at Berry Farm. This new holistic day retreat is such an exciting step forward, bringing together our network of talented local instructors and practitioners into one special experience. We want our guests to leave feeling rested, rebalanced, and deeply connected to nature.”

To maintain an intimate, personalised experience, places are limited. For those wanting to make a weekend of it, there’s also the option to stay overnight in Berry Farm’s brand-new bell tents and enjoy a celebratory farm-to-table dinner under the stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are on sale now at www.berryfarmcotswolds.co.uk, priced at £175 for the full-day retreat. Optional overnight stays in the tipi accommodation are available from £65 for single occupancy or £80 for double.