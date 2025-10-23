Best Dog Walks in The Cotswolds Revealed

Woodland walk in the Cotswolds

StayCotswold has released its definitive guide to the best dog-friendly walks in the Cotswolds, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty spanning almost 800 square miles.

Expert-recommended routes combine team expertise with guest feedback from over 250 holiday properties. The walks take advantage of the Cotswolds’ 3,000+ miles of public footpaths, offering everything from gentle strolls to challenging hikes across some of England’s most picturesque landscapes.

The comprehensive guide, compiled by the company’s dog-owning team members and enriched by feedback from guests staying at StayCotswold’s extensive collection of pet-friendly properties, showcases ten exceptional walks that highlight the very best of the Cotswolds countryside.

With over half of StayCotswold’s properties welcoming four-legged guests, the company has gathered invaluable insights from both staff and customers to create this tried-and-tested collection of routes.

“Many of our team members are passionate dog owners themselves, and we’ve combined their local knowledge with genuine feedback from hundreds of guests who’ve explored these routes with their pets,” said Tracy Archer, owner director at StayCotswold. “Each walk has been carefully selected not just for its scenic beauty, but for its practical suitability for dogs and their owners.”

Featured Walks Include:

The Swinbrook Loop – A scenic circular walk near Burford that ends at The Swan Inn, taking in the tiny Church of St Oswald, built on Roman foundations, and offering spectacular countryside views.

Broadway Tower Loop – A moderate 4-mile circular route around the iconic Cotswolds landmark, featuring 360-degree views from the tower and encounters with the resident red deer herd, including the majestic stag ‘William’.

Cleeve Common to the Lone Beech Tree – An easy 1.5-mile loop featuring the highest tree in the Cotswolds and panoramic views from one of the region’s most elevated points.

Lower Slaughter to Bourton-on-the-Water – A journey between two of the Cotswolds’ most photographed villages, offering the chance for dogs and humans alike to enjoy a paddle in the River Windrush.

The guide also features walks around Sudeley Castle in Winchcombe, the ancient Rollright Stones near Chipping Norton, the River Windrush at Minster Lovell, and enjoyable routes through Cotswold Water Park and around Miserden’s tranquil lake.

Enhanced Navigation with What3Words

A standout feature of the guide is the inclusion of What3Words location markers for each walk’s starting point, making it easy for visitors to begin their adventures on the right foot. The innovative three-word address system provides precise navigation to exact starting locations, avoiding the confusion often associated with rural car parks and trail entrances.

“We wanted to remove any barriers to enjoying these wonderful walks,” Tracy Archer added. “The What3Words system means you can navigate directly to the perfect starting point, whether you’re staying close by or travelling from further afield.”

Supporting Pet-Friendly Tourism

The guide reflects StayCotswold’s commitment to pet-friendly tourism in the region. With more than half of their 250+ properties welcoming dogs, the company has established itself as the go-to choice for visitors exploring the Cotswolds with their four-legged family members.

The walks cater for all abilities and preferences, from short 30-minute strolls to challenging 7.5-mile hikes.

About StayCotswold

StayCotswold offers more than 270 holiday properties across the Cotswolds, with over half welcoming pets. The company specialises in providing authentic Cotswolds experiences, from quaint village cottages to grand country houses, all carefully selected to showcase the very best of this designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.