Big Feastival reveals more entertainment for 2025 including Mabel, Caity Baser and The Waeve

Big Feastival, the ultimate celebration of music, food, and family fun, has unveiled more entertainment for 2025, with a fresh wave of spectacular artists set to take the stage.

Today's newly announced acts include BRIT Award-winning pop sensation Mabel, rising star Caity Baser and The Waeve, in addition to Daydreamers and The Kites. Taking place from 22 – 24 August on Alex James’ farm in the Cotswolds, Camping, Weekend and Day Tickets are on sale now at www.bigfeastival.com.

Mabel joins this year’s stellar line-up, bringing her smash hit singles and infectious energy to Big Feastival 2025. Known for beat-driven anthems ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ and ‘Let Them Know’, Mabel has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerhouse vocals and R&B-infused pop. Also joining the line-up is rising star Caity Baser, hailed for her genre-blending sound and dazzling stage presence. Having gained a dedicated following thanks to her unapologetic lyrics and fearless approach to music, her main stage performance promises to be an unforgettable set from one of the UK’s most exciting new artists.

Indie Rock duo The Waeve are set to make their Big Feastival debut across the August bank holiday weekend. Formed by Alex James’ Blur bandmate Graham Coxon alongside singer-songwriter Rose Elinor Dougall, The Waeve blend melodic guitars with pensive songwriting, resulting in an atmospheric and mesmerising sound. Their self-titled debut album was released in 2023 to great critical acclaim.

Also confirmed are The Kites who combine ambitious melodies with lyrics fuelled by zeitgeist and newcomers Daydreamers, an exciting four piece from London adding fresh talent to the weekend’s stellar music offering.

They join a stacked music line-up including headliners Nelly Furtado, Faithless and Alex James’ Britpop Classical, with special guests announcing soon in addition to Travis, The Wombats, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Rizzle Kicks, Tom Walker, Maxïmo Park and many more.

Big Feastival also promises to be a culinary extravaganza like no other, with appearances from the renowned Michelin-starred Raymond Blanc and the iconic Si King of the beloved Hairy Bikers taking place on the Big Kitchen stage. Simon Rimmer, Emily English, August Bernstein, DJ BBQ & Chops will also cook up a storm across the weekend, in addition to a host of other celebrated culinary experts.

Younger festival-goers will be delighted by Children’s TV megastar Justin Fletcher with his high-energy main stage performance, as well as Oti Mabuse and her exhilarating family dance class, and an array of other exciting family experiences. Grown-ups can join in on the fun with Big Feastival favourite Barrioke with Shaun Williamson, watch hilarious comedy from Bridget Christie, Lucy Beaumont, Lou Sanders and Lloyd Griffith, and laugh away with live podcasts from The Scummy Mummies and Mum’s The Word!.

With plenty more announcements still to come, Big Feastival 2025 is gearing up to be the ultimate bank holiday weekend. For the full programme so far and to secure your tickets, visit: www.thebigfeastival.com.