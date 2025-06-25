Billy Joel Songbook: Sensational show celebrating music of Billy Joel extends UK tour into 2026

Following sold out tours across the UK and Europe, celebrated singer-songwriter and pianist Elio Pace and his incredible band are extending the run of their sensational award-winning show The Billy Joel Songbook in 2026.

Originally announced as a 19-date run across England, Scotland and Wales this September and October, due to sensational public demand, the tour has now been extended into next year, with 14 brand-new dates added across the UK and Ireland, including a date at the world-famous London Palladium.

Tickets for the 2025 shows are available now, with 2026 dates going on sale 10 am Thursday June 26 at eliopace.com/tours

The Billy Joel Songbook 2026 - UK & Ireland Tour Dates

02 Mar Harrogate, Royal Hall

03 Mar Nottingham, Theatre Royal

06 Mar Hull, City Hall

13 Mar Guildford, G Live

15 Mar Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

18 Mar London, Palladium

22 Mar Edinburgh, Usher Hall

24 Mar Sheffield, City Hall

26 Mar Belfast, Ulster Hall

27 Mar Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

28 Mar Wexford, National Opera House

01 Apr Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

03 Apr Manchester, The Bridgewater Hall

04 Apr Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

Paying homage to one of the most iconic musicians, singer-songwriters and composers of the 20th century, The Billy Joel Songbook is billed as the greatest love letter ever to the genius that is Billy Joel.

Transporting the audience through five decades of hits, Elio and his band will perform more than 30 songs from Joel’s vast catalogue of 82 singles including The Longest Time, She’s Always A Woman, An Innocent Man, Uptown Girl, Tell Her About It, The River of Dreams, We Didn’t Start The Fire and Piano Man.

“We were completely blown away by the response to the 2025 dates - the demand has been truly incredible,” says Elio. “Every time we take this show on the road, I’m reminded of the deep connection people have with Billy Joel’s music. Extending the tour into 2026 is an honour we don’t take lightly.”

Over the last three years, The Billy Joel Songbook has played more than 50 sold-out venues in the UK and Ireland alone, and earlier this year, a special recording of the full show at London’s Bloomsbury Theatre on Billy Joel’s 75th birthday, was broadcast via BBC Sounds.

Elio added: “When I first created The Billy Joel Songbook, I hoped it would strike a chord — but I never imagined it would grow like this. The passion people have for Billy Joel’s music just keeps growing, and I feel so grateful to be able to celebrate it with audiences up and down the country.”

The late broadcaster Sir Terry Wogan was a huge fan describing Elio as “Only sensational,” and in 2010 he was the musical director for BBC Radio 2’s Weekend Wogan performing as the featured artist on all 35 shows broadcast that year.

Singer/songwriter, piano-player, producer and arranger, Elio has performed with a wonderful array of stars including Brian May, Huey Lewis, Glen Campbell, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Lulu, Mike Rutherford, Don McLean, Tom Chaplin, Debbie Reynolds and Martha Reeves to name but a few.

In 2013 and 2014 he was invited to ‘fill Billy Joel’s shoes’, starring in five very special reunion concerts in the USA with Joel’s original 1971-72 touring band. Following on from the huge success of these American shows, Elio embarked upon the debut tour of The Billy Joel Songbook and has continued to sell out theatres ever since.

For more information about The Billy JoelSongbook and to secure your tickets go to eliopace.com/tours