Birthday celebrations go with a pop at Marco Pierre White Restaurants

By Laurence M Phillips
Contributor
22nd Jul 2025, 10:49am
A free glass of Laurent-Perrier champagne awaits guests celebrating their birthday across Marco Pierre White Restaurants estateplaceholder image
Diners who visit Marco Pierre White Restaurants and are out celebrating their birthday will be given a complimentary glass of Champagne to help them enjoy their special occasion even more.

Available across the chef’s UK-based estate, the glass of Laurent-Perrier will be served during the month of the guest’s birthday, giving them plenty of time to book a table and enjoy the gift

All guests have to do is sign up to the restaurant group’s Birthday Club so when they dine at any one of the chef’s restaurants they will receive the free glass of bubbles.

In addition, those who sign up before 31st August will be entered into a prize draw to win £250 of restaurant vouchers and a VIP champagne prize directly from Laurent-Perrier.

Guests celebrating their birthday will receive a complimentary glass of Laurent-Perrier when they dine at Marco Pierre White Restaurantsplaceholder image
Darren Coslett-Blaize, brand director said: “This has to be one of the best birthday freebies and makes our restaurants the go-to place for celebrating.

“Laurent-Perrier is one of the world’s best-known Champagnes and has a history dating back to 1812. It’s particularly recognised for its signature style emphasising freshness and elegance and goes perfectly with the ambiance of the restaurants.

“To enjoy a free glass of Champagne, while enjoying a delicious meal in the company of friends and family has to be the best way for any birthday celebration and we can’t wait to welcome guests both old and new.”

To sign up to the Birthday Club and receive the free glass of Laurent-Perrier Champagne, please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/offers/birthdays

