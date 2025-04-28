Biscuit-based portraits depicting likes of Dame Judi Dench unveiled

McVitie’s commissioned a poll of 2,000 adults living in the UK

A series of incredible biscuit-based portraits depicting David Bowie, Sir Trevor McDonald, and Dame Judi Dench have been unveiled to mark the 100th anniversary of McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artworks were specially created by award-winning mosaic artist Ed Chapman, who specialises in making extraordinary mosaics from unexpected materials, following a nationwide McVitie’s poll to name the top 10 ’True Original’ British icons.

The handcrafted portraits, which took over 180 hours to complete using over 1,000 biscuits, were made using whole and mosaic fragments of McVitie’s Digestives - including Milk Gold, White and Dark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McVitie’s commissioned a poll of 2,000 adults living in the UK, asking them to name their ultimate ‘True Original’ British icons. Individuals who have shaped and formed British culture in their own unique way, just as McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives have, over the past century.

The handcrafted portraits took over 180 hours to complete using over 1,000 biscuits

David Bowie, Sir Trevor McDonald, and Dame Judi Dench who all featured in the top 10 were selected to be immortalised in biscuit form. The three portraits will go on display at The McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives Experience, an immersive pop up set to open in London in celebration of the nation’s favourite biscuit’s 100th birthday.

Top 10 True Original British Icons of the Last 100 years, as voted for by the British public:

Queen Elizabeth II Sir David Attenborough David Bowie Diana, Princess of Wales Dame Judi Dench Sir Trevor McDonald Freddie Mercury Stephen Hawking Margaret Thatcher John Lennon

The McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives Experience will open to the public for free from Friday 2 - Monday 5 May, from 11am – 7pm, and the portraits will sit within a dedicated gallery area of the concept store, alongside a collection of other biscuit-based artwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The art collection will feature pieces inspired by, and some made from, McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives. They may look delicious, but they're strictly for viewing only!

Alongside the portraits, visitors can explore an interactive timeline tracing how McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives have remained a staple of British culture for a century, while also enjoying exclusive chocolate digestive creations at the Biscuit Bar and getting their hands on limited-edition merch - all set to make this a celebration as iconic as the biscuit itself.

Benazir Barlet-Batada, Marketing Director for McVitie’s, comments: “As an all-round icon and the True Original of the biscuit world, McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives have long been intertwined with British culture and history, making it only fitting to immortalise other British icons in biscuit form as part of our 100th anniversary celebrations. From Bowie’s first UK number one hit in 1975, to Dame Judi Dench’s Oscar triumph, and Sir Trevor McDonald’s historic knighthood in 1999, these biscuits have been there through the decades, witnessing countless legendary moments. The portraits created by Ed are truly remarkable works of art, and the perfect way to play testament to McVitie’s rich heritage.”

Information on the McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives Experience:

Location: Below the Lights, 44-48 Regent Street, Piccadilly, W1, London

Dates: Friday, 2 May to Monday, 5 May 2025

Opening times: 11am – 7pm

Entry: Entry is free, no booking required.