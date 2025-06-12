Bob Geldof addresses audience as Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical opens in London's West End

“Brilliant!” was the reaction of Queen’s Roger Taylor after seeing Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show is on now at the Shaftesbury Theatre and Queen’s ‘We Are The Champions’, released today, is the latest single from the forthcoming original cast recording (out July 11).

Queen drummer Roger Taylor heaped praise on Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical, saying: “I thoroughly enjoyed this moving reminder of the music business in its finest moment…entertaining whilst actually rising above politics in order to help starving people! What a brilliant day!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live Aid supremo Bob Geldof made an appearance on Wednesday as the show enjoyed its official opening night, saying: “We're here in the West End, where this show belongs and where it should be for years and years and years. The power of it comes from the actors and it comes from the insane noise that this band makes.”

'We Are The Champions'

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical directly supports the ongoing work of the Band Aid Charitable Trust and Bob added: “There is an otherness to this show. It exists for something other than simply entertainment. By doing this insane thing every night of the week, these people here behind me have raised almost a million quid.”

For many of the 1.5 billion viewers worldwide on July 13 1985, Queen were one of the musical highlights, with Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor, Brian May and John Deacon tearing through a medley of rock classics including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘We Are The Champions’.

Those songs all appear on Just For One Day – The Live Aid Musical (Original Cast Recording). Rather than being a recreation of Live Aid, the show uses the music from the day to tell the story of how this legendary gig came together - led by Bob Geldof, Midge Ure and Harvey Goldsmith - and became an iconic moment in late 20th century history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical (Original Cast Recording) - out on July 11 - is a fully realised rock record, available to preorder now, with songs by artists including Queen, David Bowie, Ultravox, Boomtown Rats, U2, Elton John, The Police, The Who, Madonna, Phil Collins, Bob Dylan and more.

The record was announced on 1st May, 2025 by Bob Geldof, Midge Ure, Harvey Goldsmith and John Kennedy as they gathered at Wembley Stadium nearly 40 years after the groundbreaking concert. It is a love letter to the ‘80s – a time of bold anthems, raw emotion, and an unshakable belief in music’s power to change the world. This is not only a reworking of these legendary tracks, it’s a celebration of their lasting impact, recorded in the same spaces as many of the original iconic songs.

The album, produced by Olivier nominated arranger Matthew Brind and Jon Bath, and engineered by Grammy-nominated Jeremy Murphy, boasts a modern, expansive sound while staying true to the energy and emotion of the originals.

The show continues its celebrated run at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre and will mark the 40th anniversary of Live Aid on 13 July 2025 with a special gala performance and afterparty at KOKO, Camden. Limited tickets are available with a generous additional contribution to the Band Aid Charitable Trust. For more information on this, and all other performances, click HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Producer Jamie Wilson said: “From the outset, our aim with Just For One Day was to capture the spirit of unity and the transformative power of music that defined Live Aid. The cast album is a testament to that vision, bringing together timeless songs and heartfelt performances that resonate across generations. It's more than just a recording; it's a celebration of a moment when the world came together through music.”

10% of all ticket sales for Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical will go directly to the Band Aid Charitable Trust to continue their vital work, to date the musical has raised over £850,000.