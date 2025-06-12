A Father’s Day gift that lasts: The parent whisperer podcast launches to guide parents toward family transformation and harmony

Richard Ramos

International parenting expert and founder of Parents on a Mission, Richard Ramos had dedicated his career to helping parents reclaim their leadership role, rebuild trust, and raise emotionally healthy children.

The launch of his transformative podcast, The Parent Whisperer, ahead of Father’s Day is a powerful audio journey for those who need a guide on this path.

With over 30 years of experience working with at-risk youth, incarcerated parents, and families in crisis, Richard has quietly driven generational change in homes and communities across the country.

Now, with The Parent Whisperer, he brings his hard-earned insights and practical strategies to the airwaves, offering a lifeline to fathers who feel overwhelmed, frustrated, or unsure how to reach their children.

The Parent Whisperer

Drawing on decades of hands-on experience in correctional facilities, schools, and living rooms across America, Richard explores the root causes of rebellion, the breakdown of family communication, and the pathways to healing and reconciliation.

“This podcast isn’t about being a perfect parent,” says Richard. “It’s about being present. Real leadership in the home doesn’t start with fixing your child. It starts with understanding the home dynamic and growing emotionally as a parent.”

Each episode is grounded in real-life stories, and the work Richard has done with parents, educators, correctional staff, and at-risk youth.

The show is shaped by seven core principles: emotional maturity, earned authority, meaningful discipline, family leadership, reconciliation, emotional loyalty, and root-cause awareness.

From the silent drift that pulls families apart to the painful cycles of conflict, The Parent Whisperer confronts hard truths but, more importantly, offers hope.

Listeners will hear how families come back together, how parents can show up with calm authority and unconditional love, and how to navigate the breakdowns in communication and the trauma that often goes unspoken.

“Whether you’re navigating a broken relationship with your teenager, struggling with communication, or simply looking for a better way to lead at home,” Richard adds, “my intention is that this podcast offers wisdom, warmth, and the tools to transform your family from the inside out. This podcast will challenge you, but it will also equip and inspire you, because no matter the mess, reconciliation is always possible.”

The Parent Whisperer is now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms. For more information, visit www.parentwhispererpodcast.com

Richard is a nationally recognised speaker, coach, and founder of Parents on a Mission, dedicated to strengthening families through parent leadership training. His work has impacted thousands of parents, educators, and youth nationwide. Known for his heart-centred approach and transformative mentorship, Richard believes that strong families build strong communities, and it all starts with emotionally empowered parents.