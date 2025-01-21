All hands on deck: Former treasurer of the World Bank Arunma Oteh releases new book

Author Arunma Oteh holding a copy of "All Hands on Deck"

Humanity is currently grappling with a multitude of ever-pressing crises such as climate change, persistent conflicts, and deep-rooted inequalities. If we are to overcome these a collective response is needed, and for former Treasurer of the World Bank. Arunma Oteh, the key to this is in reshaping the world’s capital markets. Capital markets have the ability to lift millions out of poverty, accelerate wealth creation, and catalyse human progress. Oteh’s new book "All Hands on Deck", explores how this can be achieved through collective action and strong leadership.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arunma Oteh is a global authority on capital markets and a highly accomplished leader with four decades of experience in finance, corporate and public governance, and international development. All Hands on Deck invites the reader on Oteh’s impressive career journey, starting with her first introduction to financial markets at the age of eight, tracing through to her global capital markets leadership roles. Oteh’s work offers a profound case study for how decisive leadership and capital markets can be transformational for national development when collective action at all levels is prioritised.

All Hands on Deck also serves as a useful introduction to capital markets, with Oteh keenly unpicking the complex nuances of market structures and breaking down the key stakeholders to ensure the book’s accessibility. This provides important context before delving into her work leading the Securities and Exchange Commission. Drawing on practical anecdotes and insightful reflections, Oteh explains the unique challenges associated with leadership in the public sector alongside her own leadership philosophy known as the 4Cs - Character, Compassion, Competence, and Courage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the 2030 target for reaching the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals rapidly approaching, All Hands on Deck reflects on the role capital markets need to play if we are going to reach these important milestones, including innovative financing solutions, and enhanced international cooperation. Similarly, Oteh compellingly presents how strong financial systems can shape the future of developing economies by offering key practical steps for how developing countries can build sustainable and impactful capital markets. This approach requires action at every level, including individual empowerment with an increased focus on financial literacy. For Oteh, this is an essential building block for a prosperous society, and for harnessing youthful populations.

While capital markets are the backbone of a thriving economy, to build robust markets that positively serve humanity, all hands on deck are needed. Whether a policy maker, government official, finance professional, leader or citizen, All Hands on Deck is a must-read, providing the leadership lessons and technical knowledge required to unleash potential and generate true global economic and social transformation.

All Hands on Deck by Arunma Oteh is available on Amazon and in all good bookshops from the 21st January 2025.