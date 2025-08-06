Author and screenwriter L. J. Cluskey takes us to the Twenty-Fifth Century

British Author and Screenwriter L. J. Cluskey has published his second novel titled 'Anno Domini' that is a sci-fi adventure about an historic voyage through space and time in the universe. The story takes us forward four hundred and forty four years into the future from our present day time. To show a glimpse of the writing as we travel forward to the year 2469 A.D., the human race is more airborne, bio-humans and A.I. orbs work with human beings in society. Spacecraft engineering has taken the human race to other planets and gone beyond the solar system to other galaxies as well.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the same time humanity prepares for a new space mission into the future, the greatest spacecraft engineering feat of human history has been achieved and constructed in the design of intergalactic mother ship and time ship named 'Anno Domini' by NASA and the Federation of the Cosmos. The later being the global spacecraft construction and outer space authority regarding spaceflight.

Astronaut pilot Lenard Anderson is the protagonist of the sci-fi novel. He is a British employee of NASA and The Federation of the Cosmos having relocated to the United States. After delivering years of service and gaining experience in completing successful space missions to other planets, solar systems and galaxies, Anderson fulfils his ultimate destiny in being selected as the admiral of Anno Domini. The Earth’s first time ship and mother ship. A human race and its fascination with time travel is about to finally bring this concept to reality via a space mission. It is a mission of twelve selected time cosmonauts scheduled to travel one hundred years into the future from the world they leave in 2469, returning back to Earth in the twenty sixth century on board time ship Anno Domini in the year 2569.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their is a new group of people, a new team of people for the readers to become familiar with, and viewers of a production as time evolves, the time cosmonauts of 'Anno Domini' in alphabetical order are as follows, The admiral for the mission is selected British time cosmonaut Admiral Anderson, from England in the United Kingdom. His deputy for the voyage is time cosmonaut Andrews from the United States of America. Ashworth from Canada, Collins, from England in the U.K. Dresden of Germany. Drygate of the USA. Fabricini of Italy. Hobart of Australia. Hussain from India. Kieber, from Poland. Sato of Japan and Wilson of the USA.

Completed Book Cover Design - 'Anno Domini'

L. J. Cluskey shares his insight into the creative process.

'It has been long journey to be honest, like a mind marathon, keeping to the word count as scheduled and maintaining that consistency in writing the prose for this novel. I have certainly improved as the author, but the first novel 'Stepping Off The Carpathia' is a great novel, I could not ever criticise the first book that I have written, but the point I am making is that the prose has improved in 'Anno Domini' with that important experience.' He continues. 'I have seen some early sunrises, different coloured skies, orange, yellow, pink and purple colours, just noticing the light outside the windows at the weekend then looking out, some nice early morning views.'

You can even sense the imagination in this writer talking about the early morning sunrises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'I have to say as well I did not ever think I would write a sci-fi novel and screenplay, if anyone thinks these books or films are not for me, I thought something similar previously when it comes to writing anything like this, but it is one of the teachings of the Creative Writing Masters Degree to challenge yourself and not always write what you think you should when it comes to themes, so here we are with the completion of 'Anno Domini' as scheduled.

'Blue Marble Springs' - Drinking Water

He continues to discuss that creativity required to write something original but inspired.

'I thought if I was going to write something involving spacecrafts, travelling through the universe and the concept of time travel I had to deliver the creative imagination where that magnitude is delivered. If you think of Star Trek, Star Wars and the Back to the Future writings and films they all have that quality that is so important in captivating the imagination of readers and people that view the films. So of you cannot be inspired to the point where you create you're own original writing then it is something not for you. You have to be honest with yourself and not bother in the first place if you have not got what it takes to complete that individual dedication that is required. That is one thing you get with me is the determined honesty to succeed, and it has been delivered here in this sci-fi novel.'

The musical experience continues to evolve as well in preparing for a second album as a singer/songwriter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Musically there are songs being practised, rehearsed for the second album 'Nothing Is Everything' so progress continues. I think vocally it is improving where you just find the right pitch with each song, the guitar play is improving with the songwriting, more catch songs, as good as the first album is.'

Book Cover Design for 'Anno Domini'

It has been a successful start as an Author and Screenwriter with the firs screenplay titled 'Stepping Off The Carpathia' winning numerous awards in previous years at the Filmmakers International Screenwriting Awards in 2017, the Tagore International Film Awards 2020 and 2024.

Other accolades were achieved at the Rome Prisma Film Awards 2020 and New York Screenwriting Awards 2022.

The Academy Oscar Nicholl Fellowship personally acknowledged the screenplay and referenced it for production on 2021, hopefully this has set the path and much more can be achieved here as progress is made in the future as a writer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music victories have been awarded at the Palm Beach International Music Awards with a 'Lyrics Only' Award in 2021 for a song titled 'Through These Times I Live' that is one of the tracks selected for second album 'Nothing Is Everything' as musician LeeJCluskey.

The first song 'Rock'n'Roll Soldier from debut album 'Strengthened Virtues' won an 'Honorable Mention' Award in 2023 at a music breakthrough awards at the International Sound Video Awards.

An Entrepreneurial career continues to make progress as well.

'I have made just as much effort in developing the first product as well with the business mindset at work. The research and development has been completed to the point the first product, a drinking water is progressing to the point of retail. I am a business graduate as well so this intelligence has played its part in having that important knowledge required to plan well and know how to schedule the product development. I am learning all the time and the experience is really enlightening when taking part in the management of the product.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is going to be more press in due course about 'Blue Marble Springs' drinking water.

A resilient journey continues in taking part in chosen careers and managing the progress successfully.

The first publication of 'Anno Domini' is a paperback edition that is going to be followed by a hardback and ebook publication in August and September 2025.

Author webshop

https://publishuk.bookmundo.com/l._j._cluskey

Link to book page

https://publishuk.bookmundo.com/books/390922