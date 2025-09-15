Broadcasting legend Stuart Linnell MBE swaps microphone for the pen in new autobiography

Veteran Broadcaster Stuart Linnell MBE swaps his microphone for the pen in new autobiography

Veteran broadcaster Stuart Linnell MBE has traded the studio for the study with the release of his brand-new autobiography – a compelling, heartfelt, and often humorous account of more than six decades behind the microphone.

Spanning over 400 pages, My Grandad Knew Rasputin... and I Met Elton John charts Stuart’s extraordinary journey through British broadcasting. From Birmingham to Sheffield, Coventry to Northampton, the book revisits his time as a trusted voice on both BBC and commercial airwaves, and his many interviews with world-famous figures – including Elton John, Michael Parkinson, Tony Blair (at No.10), Cliff Richard, Bob Geldof, James Hunt and even Muhammad Ali.

While Stuart’s career was national in scope, he is perhaps most fondly remembered locally for his time at Mercia Sound, the pioneering commercial radio station he helped shape from its earliest days. Rising from Sports Editor to Managing Director, Stuart played a central role in making Mercia one of the UK’s most successful independent radio stations.

More recently, Stuart was a familiar voice on BBC CWR’s matchday coverage of Coventry City FC – a role he embraced with passion until his retirement from live broadcasting. He remains a loyal Sky Blues supporter, now cheering from the stands rather than the commentary box.

Yet this autobiography is far more than a professional retrospective. Stuart writes movingly about his family, the love and support they’ve given him, and the deep pride he holds for his parents and grandfathers – one of whom, as the book's title teases, had a connection to Rasputin himself.

Speaking about what inspired him to write the book, Stuart says:“I was looking for something to do, faced with Covid. I wanted to write down what happened and when – not just for readers, but so that my grandchildren might one day understand the journey I’ve had.”

Stuart continues to present a weekly radio programme, proving that his passion for broadcasting remains undimmed.

Title:My Grandad Knew Rasputin... and I Met Elton John

Author: Stuart Linnell MBE

Publisher: Takehe Publishing Ltd

Price: £14.95

Website:www.takahepublishing.co.uk