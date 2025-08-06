Cahill Davis Publishing are delighted to announce the signing of author Gemma Denham for her highly anticipated second novel, The Inheritance, due to be released on June 12, 2026. This new deal follows the successful publication of Denham's acclaimed debut novel, The Storm, which established her as an exciting new voice in the literary world.

Talking about her new book Denham says “I really wanted to raise the suspense in my next novel, and I think this psychological thriller does just that. Exploring the premise of - what if this happened...and what if nobody believed me? It was a really fun book to write."

Kate and Patrick have been struggling. Sharing one wage between the two of them since the birth of their child is by no means easy. One phone call later and it seems like Kate and Patrick’s dreams are answered when they learn of her aunt’s passing. A house left in their name.

Cahill Davis Publishing signs Gemma Denham for a second book

A new house, a new start, a new beginning.

As they settle into their Victorian townhouse, things start going missing, ending up in mysterious places.

Is it the disarray of their new home or is it something darker?

Noise-filled nights, obsessive desperation and strange happenings – their fresh start might not be so dreamy after all.

"Gemma's debut with The Storm exceeded our expectations and showed her remarkable talent as a storyteller," said Cassandra Davis, founder of Cahill Davis Publishing. "We're excited to continue our partnership with her and bring The Inheritance to the readers who are eagerly awaiting her next book."

The Inheritance will be available from June 12, 2026 in both paperback and as an ebook.