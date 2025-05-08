Canterbury Based Author A.C. Hughes announces the release of GHOULSMEN, a gripping debut fantasy novel

A.C. Hughes photo taken by David Ryder Prangley

A.C. Hughes, a rising literary voice from Canterbury, is delighted to announce the release of GHOULSMEN, the first in a four book deal with Cahill Davis Publishing.

This thrilling debut fantasy novel will be available nationwide from May 16, 2025, and marks an exciting new chapter in Hughes’ literary career.

Set against a backdrop of post-frontier survival and supernatural warfare, GHOULSMEN introduces readers to Rav Carvell, a reluctant young fighter from a privileged family thrust into chaos when a violent new realm, known as The Sink, tears open at the edge of civilization.

As one of the last defenders of the town of Pitt, Rav joins the outlaw band known as the Ghoulsmen to hold the line against the horrors spilling through the breach. But when a ruthless army invades the region, Rav must outwit their devious leader Champion Tibald Sar whilst also confronting an enemy not entirely of this world, mutated, monstrous, and unlike anything he has ever faced. Caught between survival and sacrifice, Rav’s choices will echo far beyond the borderlands, and into the heart of a darkening world. GHOULSMEN is the first instalment in a four-part series, with the next titles

● Ghoulsmen: Bloodmarsh,

● Ghoulsmen: City of Champions,

● Ghoulsmen: The World

scheduled for release at three month intervals following the debut.

With richly imagined landscapes, fast-paced action, and hauntingly human stakes, GHOULSMEN is a genre-defying tale poised to become a must-read for fans of epic fantasy, dark adventure, and character-driven drama.

