Devon’s “Topless Runner” Louise Butcher launches powerful memoir

By Elle Harvey
Contributor
20th Jun 2025, 12:38pm
Louise Butcher releases her powerful memoir, Going Topless
Inspiration and well-known cancer survivor Louise Butcher, affectionately known as The Topless Runner, is set to launch her much-anticipated memoir of the same name on Thursday, 26 June 2025 at Waterstones in Barnstaple, Devon.

After surviving breast cancer, Louise made the courageous decision to run topless - revealing her mastectomy scars - not only as a personal act of freedom, but to challenge stigma, celebrate survival, and inspire others to embrace their post-cancer bodies without shame.

Her bold and unfiltered approach has earned her national recognition, with appearances on prime time television and widespread social media support, with people sharing that her boldness has been life-changing in their own journey.

Throughout it all, Louise’s ambition has been to take the fear out of recovery and to celebrate our bodies and scars, in all forms.

Now, in her debut book, Louise shares her deeply personal journey through diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and the bold choice that turned her into a symbol of resilience and empowerment. Touching on her experience, pre cancer, with health anxiety, Louise shares candid and hilarious moments from her career as a successful musician, heartbreaks, mental health, motherhood - right through to her diagnosis and recovery.

“I wanted to reclaim my body,” says Louise. “Running topless wasn’t just about me - it was for every person who’s ever felt less than whole after cancer. This book is my story, but it’s also a call to live fearlessly.”

The launch event at Waterstones Barnstaple will include a live reading, Q&A session, and book signing. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear Louise’s story first-hand and celebrate the strength, vulnerability, and honesty that has made her a local legend and national voice for body positivity and cancer awareness.

To find out more and order the book visit: pegasuspublishers.com/books/outnow/going-topless

Event Details:

  • Waterstones, Barnstaple
  • Wednesday, 26 June 2025
  • 6.30pm
  • Free entry – all welcome
