Esteemed author Lynne Hackles announces the highly anticipated third book in her acclaimed series

Fans of Lynne Hackles’ captivating series have reason to celebrate, as the beloved author prepares to release the highly anticipated third installment. This new book, still unnamed, promises another hilarious tale, this time diving into the life of the ever-loyal Nesta Neate—a character who has stood by Gail and Dilys from the very beginning.

When the trio attends an evening of clairvoyance, the enigmatic Magda Marconi—nicknamed Margo Macaroni by the skeptical Nesta—delivers an unsettling message: Nesta should take care of her health and prepare to be reunited with someone she once loved. Gail and Dilys are immediately concerned. Could Nesta be secretly battling an illness? Or is she destined for a reunion with her late husband? As they grapple with these questions, they are also left wondering: is Magda Marconi truly gifted or merely a fraud?

With Hackles’ signature blend of warmth, wit, and intrigue, this new book promises to keep readers guessing until the very end. Known for her richly drawn characters and clever storytelling, Hackles once again invites readers into a world where friendship, secrets, and a touch of the supernatural collide.

This third book follows the success of the first two installments, which have captivated readers with their charming yet suspenseful tales. Fans of romantic comedy and character-driven stories will not want to miss Nesta’s poignant and surprising journey.

For more information on Lynne Hackles and her works, visit Lynne Hackles' website.