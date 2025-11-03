Former TV Star Launches New Book, Limitless Love

Clodagh Meiklejohn, author of Limitless Love: Awaken Your Heart, Transform Your Life, Shape Humanity’s Future

A former TV producer-turned-author who overcame debilitating stress and burnout has published a self-help book to empower readers to create lasting change in their lives.

Author, happiness coach and international speaker, Clodagh Meiklejohn, has launched her new book called Limitless Love: Awaken Your Heart, Transform Your Life, Shape Humanity’s Future. The book offers readers a roadmap to dissolving fear and creating positive change at a time when many are seeking to live with greater meaning and impact.

Through nine gateways of transformation across three phases - Awakening, Transformation, and Embodiment - Clodagh guides readers step by step to release fear, self-doubt, and limitation and feel empowered to contribute positively to the world around them.

Clodagh was inspired to write the book after going through her own transformational journey - she had a very successful career as a TV producer in London working on shows like Masterchef and A Place In The Sun, but she became burnt out by the long hours and juggling the demands of stressful work with motherhood. At one point she found herself battling debilitating panic attacks.

So she embarked on a spiritual journey that saw her swapping her busy London city life for a calmer pace of life in Spain. She ditched her TV career and launched her own business as a coach, mentor and speaker. And she swapped the ‘work hard play hard’ lifestyle for meditation and walks in nature.

Blending personal storytelling, spiritual wisdom, and practical activations, the book offers insight alongside tangible practices for lasting change. Individually, it empowers readers to live more courageously and authentically, guided by a deeper sense of purpose. Collectively, it points to a vision of humanity where compassion, truth, and integrity guide the way forward.

“Love is the most powerful creative force in existence,” says Clodagh. “This book is about remembering who we are at the deepest level - and choosing to live and lead from that truth.”

As a coach, Clodagh’s innovative methods - including Quantum Heart Activation™ and the Intuitive Alignment Method™ - have guided diverse audiences to release fear, awaken intuition, and align with their authentic purpose. She says: “My work is a call to action, a movement of love, leadership and limitless possibility. I truly believe that leading with love can change your life and the world.”

Limitless Love: Awaken Your Heart, Transform Your Life, Shape Humanity’s Future is available in ebook and paperback: https://books2read.com/llbook