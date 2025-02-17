From blonde alter-ego to book deals: Preethi Nair shortlisted for Best Independent Novel Award

Preethi Nair's Unravelling

Acclaimed author, entrepreneur, and creative force Preethi Nair has been shortlisted for the prestigious Selfies Award 2025 in the Best Independent Novel – Adult Fiction category for her latest book, Unravelling. The winner will be announced at the London Book Fair on 11th March 2025.

Nair’s decision to self-publish Unravelling marks yet another bold move in a career defined by innovation and resilience. Turning down a fourth book deal with HarperCollins, she chose to independently bring her novel to readers, reinforcing her reputation as a trailblazer in the literary world.

Born from a stage play that Nair boldly performed in London’s West End, Unravelling showcases her remarkable versatility as she masterfully brings her story to life across multiple mediums. Despite never having acted before, she took on all 22 roles in the production, captivating audiences with her performance. The story’s impact has extended beyond the stage, with Unravelling now optioned for television, further cementing Nair’s influence across multiple creative industries.

"I wanted to explore the gap between what we present to the world in order to be accepted and what is really going on," said Nair. "Bhanu’s story in Unravelling is a universal one of love, regret, and the search for happiness. Turning down HarperCollins was a difficult decision, but I felt strongly about maintaining creative control. It was also important for me to give a voice to an older woman and show that it’s never too late to begin again.”

Nair is a trailblazer in self-publishing. She made waves with her debut novel, Gypsy Masala, by ingeniously crafting a blonde alter ego, 'Pru,' to promote it—a bold move that saw Pru shortlisted for Publicist of the Year. The stunt didn’t just disrupt the industry; it landed Nair a coveted three-book deal with HarperCollins. With Unravelling, she once again proves that independent authors can break through and achieve mainstream success entirely on their own terms.

Nair isn't just an acclaimed author—she's a powerhouse speaker and a distinguished visiting professor at top business schools, where she teaches the art of storytelling as a tool for personal leadership. A trusted voice in the corporate world, she has delivered over 100 high-impact keynotes for global giants, inspiring audiences with her sharp insights on resilience, creativity, and turning obstacles into opportunities. Her ability to captivate and motivate makes her one of the most sought-after thought leaders in her field.

With the Selfies Award announcement on the horizon, Preethi Nair is an inspiring example of artistic courage, integrity and determination, proving that independent authors can achieve mainstream success on their own terms.

