Gemma Denham’s debut novel The Storm to be published by Cahill Davis Publishing
In The Storm, Gemma weaves an atmospheric tale of suspense, isolation, and survival:
A remote retreat. A deadly storm. And nowhere to run.
Lizzy’s had enough—of her clingy boyfriend, her mounting work stress, and the overwhelming pressure to have it all figured out by twenty-eight. When her deadline looms and her relationship starts to suffocate, she books a last-minute escape to a secluded hotel in the Lake District, hoping for peace, clarity, and a bit of breathing room.
At first, peace was exactly what she needed. But when a violent storm cuts off the only road in or out, the sense of calm turns to dread.
Then the first body is discovered.
With a killer among them and no way to call for help, Lizzy realises her sanctuary has become a prison. The guests are growing suspicious of one another, secrets are surfacing, and whoever the killer is—they’re not finished.
Lizzy came to escape pressure and commitment. Now, she’s just hoping to escape alive.
Cassandra Davis, of Cahill Davis Publishing, shared her enthusiasm for the release: “We are incredibly excited to introduce readers to Gemma Denham’s debut novel. The Storm is a haunting, high-stakes thriller that will keep you turning pages long into the night. Gemma has a true gift for building tension, and we’re proud to be publishing her debut novel.”
Gemma Denham commented: “I am so unbelievably excited to have signed with Cahill Davis Publishing and have them take my book to the next level. To think that it will one day be in people’s hands is honestly a dream come true.”
The Storm will be available nationwide and through major online retailers on June 20.