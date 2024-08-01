Inside latest book publication: 'Vikrin Fire' by S M Hinton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three gallant young men set off on a quest to uncover the identity of a traitor behind a deadly explosion, unlocking a secret that sparked a civil war and another that ultimately ended it.

Lord Henry Morton, Sir Arlen Barlett and Kian Munro are fiercely loyal to the Crown and each other. Their quest takes them halfway across Mercia following a dangerous trail of murder, deception, long-lost secrets, love, and betrayal, entwined with their own personal journey of unequivocal friendship and discovery.

Set in a fictional, medievalesque world the men relentlessly race against time to ensure that the Kingdom of Mercia is not once again consumed by the flames of Vikrin Fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About The AuthorS M Hinton grew up in the village of Wychbold, Worcestershire where she has lived her whole life. She has always had a real fascination for history and the many interesting and intriguing people that lived through these distant ages, inspiring her to set pen to paper. Vikrin Fire is her first novel.

Available at: www.brewinbooks.com