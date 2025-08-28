Meet the 22-year-old author guiding young filmmakers through the British film scene

Becoming A Filmmaker

At just 22, Mumbai-born author and filmmaker Krish Pinto has written his debut book Becoming a Filmmaker - a candid survival guide for breaking into the UK's competitive film scene.

Since moving to the capital in 2021 to study at MetFilm School, Krish has faced culture shock, rejection, and the steep learning curve of starting out without industry connections.

Along the way he’s built credits with the BBC and Penguin and documented the unspoken truths of life on set in one of the world’s toughest creative cities.

We caught up with Krish to talk about his journey and his advice for young creatives trying to find their way into London’s film world.

Krish Pinto

What inspired you to write Becoming a Filmmaker at just 22?

I began researching when I was 16 in Mumbai, collecting advice and observing everything around me. By the time I moved to London in 2021, I knew I wanted to document what it actually feels like to be young and ambitious in this city’s film industry. Everyone I met here gave me different tips - some useful, some conflicting -and I wanted to put it all in one place so someone starting out could see there is a path.

What was it like moving from Mumbai to London to pursue your filmmaking dreams?

It was exhilarating and overwhelming. Mumbai taught me hustle, but London introduced me to a very different system - strict set hierarchies, union rules, and clearly defined crew roles. That contrast shocked me at first, but it gave me fresh insight and became central to the book.

What surprised you most about London’s film scene when you first arrived?

The range of projects. One week I’d be around a low budget short in Hackney, the next a large-scale BBC production. It showed me there’s space for all kinds of stories here, but I also realised how small and connected the community is. The same crew members pop up everywhere, moving between shorts, commercials, and features.

What’s the biggest challenge you faced breaking into the industry and how did you overcome it?

Getting that first chance without connections. I didn’t know how to reach producers, so I cold emailed, dropped about 75 CVs around Soho and Shoreditch, and took whatever small jobs I could. Slowly, persistence-built trust, my network grew, and doors started opening.

What advice would you give to young Londoners who want to get into film but don’t know where to start?

Don’t wait for the perfect job. Make shorts with your friends, volunteer on sets, and reach out to people - many will help if you show passion. Be proactive, learn on the job, and put yourself where opportunities happen. That’s exactly what my book tries to map out.

Becoming a Filmmaker is out now, published by Howard Publications, and available on Amazon, Waterstones, and other retailers.

Krish hopes his story will show young Londoners that persistence pays off - and that there’s always a path into the industry, even without connections.