Mission to China to be featured as part of the London Book Fair 2025 New Title Showcase

Napoleon declared, “When China wakes, she will shake the world.” As modern China continues to grow in global influence, it was back in the early nineteenth-century that a little-known English individual spent 40 years travelling and engaging with communities across the region - printer, missionary, and adventurer Walter Henry Medhurst.

Medhurst is the subject of John Holliday’s fascinating book Mission To China: The Life of Walter Henry Medhurst recounting the life story of this remarkable figure, his wife Betty and his family that will be featured as part of the 2025 London Book Fair New Title Showcase at Olympia London (11th-13th March).

Searching for his place in the world against a backdrop of growing Humanism and an expanding British Empire, a young Medhurst became an apprentice printer when family financial problems forced an end to his studies at the prestigious St Paul's school. It was this printing expertise that helped secure his spot on a mission heading east in 1816 that would unlock his life’s work.

Deeply informative and accessibly written, Holliday charts Medhurst's extraordinary journey, where he spent more than 20 years working with Chinese communities across Asia before reaching China’s shores in 1835 and settling in Shanghai in 1843. Set in a period of significant change, Mission to China offers valuable insights into nineteenth-century China and some of its first interactions with Western influences.

Utilising his printing skills, impressive grasp of the Chinese language and focus on translation, Medhurst's impact was vast – establishing the LMS Mission Centre in Shanghai, Parapattan Orphanage, All Saints' Jakarta, the Shanghai Mission Press and a Chinese Bible translation that was used for more than 70 years – but this was certainly not without its challenges. Mission to China delves into Medhurst's perilous journey fraught with painful personal tragedy and dangerous episodes. A historically closed society by order of the Emperor, Holliday recounts the unique skill and diplomatic tactics Medhurst had to deploy to navigate Chinese authorities.

Medhurst’s story is close to Holliday’s heart. Medhurst is Holliday’s second great grandfather and he grew up hearing tales of Medhurst’s life while playing with Chinese artifacts. After penning his own memoir, Holliday was prompted to dive deeper into the family history that had always piqued his interest, rigorously researching Medhurst and personally travelling much of the same route across South East Asia his ancestor travelled more than a Century prior.

When assessed against traditional missionary objectives such as number of conversions, perhaps Medhurst would not immediately stand out. However, with the Parapattan Orphanage and All Saints' Jakarta continuing to actively contribute to their communities, it’s clear Medhurst carved out an enduring legacy that can be felt today. Mission to China illuminates Medhurst’s story, captivatingly told by his own descendent.

Mission to China by John Holliday is available now from Amazon and will be featured on the 2025 London Book Fair New Title Showcase (11th-13th March).