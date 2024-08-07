New book: 'Ann Greening: Mother of Edward Elgar' by Hilary Elgar, Brenda Watson & Michael Trott
Copiously illustrated, this is the story of that inspirational mother, Ann Greening, who gave her son love, security and understanding – the best possible start in life. Despite her poor background and basic education, her interests were wide-ranging – the natural world, literature and chivalry – and she had a strong religious faith and sense of fun.
She epitomised the Victorians’ enthusiasm for self-improvement, and, in spite of not being musical, she played a crucial role in nurturing her son’s genius. Her confidence and enthusiasm for learning enabled Elgar to turn what otherwise might have been seen as a distinct disadvantage in the lack of high-level music education to the creation of his own very individual style.
About the AuthorsHilary Elgar is a retired teacher and keen amateur musician. She is Ann Greening’s great-granddaughter. The late Dr Brenda Watson was a former college lecturer and director of the Farmington Institute for Christian Studies. She was the author of several books on education and religion and was also a keen amateur musician. Michael Trott is a retired aeronautical engineer and Honorary Life Member of the Elgar Society. His first book Hubert Parry: A Life in Photographs was also published by Brewin Books.
Available at: www.brewinbooks.com
