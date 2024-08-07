New book: 'Ann Greening: Mother of Edward Elgar' by Hilary Elgar, Brenda Watson & Michael Trott

At the height of his fame as a composer, Edward Elgar publicly admitted that his success was owing to the influence of his mother.

Copiously illustrated, this is the story of that inspirational mother, Ann Greening, who gave her son love, security and understanding – the best possible start in life. Despite her poor background and basic education, her interests were wide-ranging – the natural world, literature and chivalry – and she had a strong religious faith and sense of fun.

She epitomised the Victorians’ enthusiasm for self-improvement, and, in spite of not being musical, she played a crucial role in nurturing her son’s genius. Her confidence and enthusiasm for learning enabled Elgar to turn what otherwise might have been seen as a distinct disadvantage in the lack of high-level music education to the creation of his own very individual style.

About the AuthorsHilary Elgar is a retired teacher and keen amateur musician. She is Ann Greening’s great-granddaughter. The late Dr Brenda Watson was a former college lecturer and director of the Farmington Institute for Christian Studies. She was the author of several books on education and religion and was also a keen amateur musician. Michael Trott is a retired aeronautical engineer and Honorary Life Member of the Elgar Society. His first book Hubert Parry: A Life in Photographs was also published by Brewin Books.

Available at: www.brewinbooks.com