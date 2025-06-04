New book 'Building Women' reveals how everyone in construction can win

Despite growing efforts to improve diversity, research cited by the Chartered Institute of Building states women continue to represent just 15.2% of the construction workforce, with only a small fraction of those (approximately 2%) working on-site. With increasing concerns around a growing construction skills shortage, women could hold the key to plugging this gap.

However, a well-documented ‘leaky pipeline’ means even if more women enter the industry, many leave for reasons such as discrimination, sexism, bullying, lack of flexibility, and the gender pay gap. It is essential to the success and sustainability of the construction industry as a whole that these issues are confronted.

Igniting inclusion across the construction industry in a way that benefits everyone, Building Women, the new book by chartered quantity surveyor and Fellow of the RICS, Faye Allen, is a galvanising call to action.

Divided into three parts, Building Women clearly outlines the challenges women currently face in the construction industry and offers tangible solutions around how these imbalances can be addressed, grounded in the experiences of over 1.000 women the author has spoken with across the sector.

Within Part One, Allen provides an overview of the issues the sector is experiencing, including a lack of diversity and growing skills shortage, with a large portion of the on-site workforce nearing retirement within the next five to ten years. Within Part Two, Building Women draws on firsthand accounts to spotlight the lived experiences and double standards women face in construction, from pay and promotion disparities to bias and challenges surrounding motherhood, and looks at what they think needs to be done to address these challenges.

Through the voices of surveyed women, Allen underscores a clear message: women seek equal opportunities to succeed, not different treatment. The final part highlights the essential role of male allies and sponsors who are pivotal in generating change. By challenging outdated attitudes and biases, and mentoring and championing women, allies can help build a more supportive environment for all and plug the leaky pipeline. Allen also highlights a number of female and male role models throughout the book to showcase the proactive steps being taken by individuals and organisations across the industry.

Whether a manager, leader, colleague, or partner in the construction industry, Allen is passionate that when we work together for change, everyone in construction can win. Offering clear, actionable steps to uplift women and foster inclusive workplace cultures, Building Womenis a catalyst for career progression, talent retention, and innovation, deliveringnot only measurable impact but meaningful change.

Supporting women in construction builds fairer, stronger systems for all, boosting business performance and reinforcing an industry that plays a vital role in our society. For construction to remain relevant, resilient, and future-fit, inclusion must be at its core.