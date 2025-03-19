New book “Dare to C.A.R.E.” reveals how individual growth and organisational transformation supercharges customer experience

A smiling employee hands a cup of coffee over to a customer.

Whilst businesses are acutely aware of the importance of customer experience, too often are they neglecting the well-being of their individuals.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If leaders want their teams to be delivering their best professionally, employees must also be feeling their best personally. Therefore, through her illuminating new book Dare to C.A.R.E., Dr. Vlasceanu provides a much-needed framework that synthesises individual growth with organisational transformation to help people thrive both personally and professionally, ultimately supercharging customer experience.

Whilst there are many benefits to modern technology’s ability to connect us with new people and information instantly, it can mean work is never far from reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consequently, this blurring of boundaries has seen 41% of employees negatively affected by poor work-life balance on a daily or weekly basis. For global hospitality executive and life & personal development coach, Dr. Carmen Vlasceanu, this not only impacts individual well-being but also professional performance, particularly in customer-facing roles where constant positivity is expected.

Within her illuminating new book Dare to C.A.R.E., Dr.Vlasceanu provides a much-needed framework that synthesises individual growth with organisational transformation to thrive both personally and professionally, supercharging customer experience.

Dr. Vlasceanu is deeply passionate about the intersection of customer experience and well-being. Whilst businesses are acutely aware of the importance of customer experience, regularly experimenting with new ways to increase loyalty and satisfaction, too often are they neglecting the well-being of their individuals who hold the key to making a profound difference. It’s evident that if leaders want their teams to be delivering their best professionally, employees must also be feeling their best personally.

Using Dr. Vlasceanu’s transformative approach to life, well-being, and customer experience - developed from several decades of practical expertise in global hospitality, business management, and life coaching - individuals and businesses can become the best versions of themselves and leave their customers wanting more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book is grounded in Dr. Vlasceanu’s signature C.A.R.E.Model for turning adversity into success -Connection,Authenticity,Re-engineering, andEvolution. Practical throughout, Dare to C.A.R.E. provides tools that can be easily implemented in everyday life. As readers progress through the book, they feel increasingly empowered to tackle personal and professional challenges, exploring topics such as overcoming limiting beliefs, gaining confidence, developing resilience, spiritual connection, and cultivating a positive mindset.

Dare to C.A.R.E. also provides strategies for businesses on how they can support their employees and build more resilient teams that drive sustainable success. From personal development that will enable them to create meaningful connections and improve customer experience, to approaches that will allow them to reduce burnout company-wide and deal with crises efficiently. An accompanying suite of resources and courses are also available to supplement learning on the Global Hospitality & Maritime Leaders website.

Dr. Vlasceanu’s anecdotes and life lessons from her time in the cruise and hospitality industry are also weaved throughout the book, increasing the relatability and applicability to real-life scenarios currently faced by employees and organisations alike.

Endorsed by acclaimed industry experts such as Robert Richardson (CEO of the Institute of Hospitality) and Professor Dr. Gabriela Țigu (Dean of the Faculty of Business and Tourism at the Bucharest University of Economic Studies), it’s clear that Dr. Carmen Vlasceanu provides a comprehensive strategy for prospering in a complex and uncertain world.

Dare to C.A.R.E.proves it’s possible to simultaneously protect individual well-being, supercharge personal growth, and craft meaningful customer experiences that truly make a difference.