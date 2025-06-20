New book from David Bruce OBE, founder of the Firkin pubs; “The Firkin Saga: Brewing up entrepreneurial adventures and pioneering tales with the Prince of Ales”

“The Firkin Saga: Brewing up entrepreneurial adventures and pioneering tales with the Prince of Ales” the new book from entrepreneur David Bruce OBE will be published, in hardback, paperback, ebook and audio-book formats, on 3rd July 2025.

The Firkin Saga invites readers to step into the wildly entertaining world of David Bruce OBE, an unconventional entrepreneur and legendary founder of Bruce’s Brewery and the Firkin pubs brand, which took the brewing industry by storm.

In The Firkin Saga David shares nearly 50 years of beer, business and bold decisions; providing invaluable business lessons, from trusting your instincts to mastering the art of delegation; all told with the same wit, irreverence and generous splash of humour that made his pubs and beers unforgettable.

In 1979, David defied the odds, opening London’s first pub in a century to brew its own beer – The Goose & Firkin – and proving his doubters wrong. What followed was a whirlwind of international ventures, charitable endeavours and a fair share of both triumphs and setbacks.

From pub brawls to boardroom battles, this memoir is packed with incredible stories that shine a light onto the brewing industry and the remarkable career of a highly successful entrepreneur. Along the way, David shares invaluable business lessons, many learned the hard way.

“The Firkin Saga: Brewing up entrepreneurial adventures and pioneering tales with the Prince of Ales” offers:

Inspiration from an entrepreneurial trailblazer – including insight into how David built a groundbreaking business, defied industry norms and turned bold ideas into a lasting legacy.

Valuable business lessons from real-world experience – from risk-taking and resilience to leadership and delegation, learn practical lessons from both the triumphs and challenges of a successful entrepreneur.

An entertaining behind-the-scenes look at the brewing industry – with humour, wit and unforgettable anecdotes, this book offers a front-row seat to the highs, lows and unexpected twists of a fascinating career in beer and business.

Chapters span David’s life from 1958 to 2016 and include: My first Firkin; How the Duke of York became a Goose; From early days to Old Peculier; Learning the hard way with punch-ups and pythons; The Goose spreads its wings; A Fox, a Frog and battles with bureaucracy; Fun runs, a busted nose and seeing red in Bristol; Booming pubs, a tax threat and brewing a Barbarian; Making tracks at Denmark Hill while the Balloon is going up; Battles with bureaucrats and other lowlifes; Skirmishes with squatters, losing directors and becoming a dad; and adventures in farm shops and vineyards.

If you love a great business adventure – or simply a good pint – this book is a real eye-opener. So, grab a drink, settle in and say “cheers!” to a story that proves how success is best served with a small side of fun and mischief.

David Bruce has enjoyed an extraordinary career as both an international entrepreneur and a philanthropist. After his early days in the world of beer at Courage and Theakston breweries, David struck out on his own, founding the eponymous Bruce’s Brewery and the first of its Firkin pubs in 1979. Following their sale in 1988, David not only co-founded and invested in several craft breweries across the globe, but also eleven new pub companies in the UK, as well as developing the Slug & Lettuce chain of bars. He also created The Bruce Trust and The Bruce Foundation to provide respectively canal and motorhome holidays for disabled, disadvantaged, or elderly. David was awarded an OBE in 2021 for his services to charity.

The Firkin Saga: Brewing up entrepreneurial adventures and pioneering tales with the Prince of Ales

Author: David Bruce OBE

Pub Date: 3rd July 2025

ISBN 13: 978-1-915483-96-6

Format: Hardback RRP £24.95 / Paperback RRP £18.99

Also available in eBook and Audio

Extent: 344pp

Category: Business Biography