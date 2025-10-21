New book ‘Make Music Your Business’ reveals the blueprint for a thriving music career

Musician

Behind every chart-topping single and packed-out arena lies not only talent and practice, but a carefully crafted strategy, resilience, and a deep understanding of how the music industry truly operates. Too often, aspiring artists believe that a good voice, a viral moment, or a lucky connection is enough to secure long-term success. The reality, however, is far more demanding and far more rewarding for those who approach it with intention.

Challenging the myths of overnight stardom and demystifying the complexities of the industry, Make Music Your Business, the new book by musician Ben Hughes, offers artists a practical and empowering roadmap to transform their passion into a sustainable career.

At its core, the book delivers a powerful truth: music is not only an art form, it is also a business. Entering the music industry is much like launching a start-up, complete with the challenges, risks, and rewards that come with building a company from the ground up. With AI reshaping creativity and platforms like TikTok redefining how audiences engage - where a song must capture attention in just three seconds – the landscape has never been more dynamic. From emerging artists to top record executives, everyone is ultimately working toward the same goal: creating value and generating profit. Without a crystal ball to predict success, longevity depends on each player approaching their role strategically, with a clear narrative and plan for viability.

Rooted in Hughes’ impressive career that has seen him perform on international stages, support artist development and teach at various university institutions, Make Music Your Business ismore than a guide to surviving in music, it is a call to agency. It motivates artists to stop waiting to be ‘discovered’ and instead chase their dreams through clarity, consistency, and persistence. Alongside practical tools, Hughes explores the psychology and philosophy behind success, drawing lessons from musicians and entrepreneurs who have turned aspiration into achievement.

Structured around ten core principles, from understanding the industry’s history and staying true to a core message, to growing a community through social media, assembling a team, and crafting a story, Make Music Your Businessserves as a blueprint for navigating an unpredictable field.

Each chapter blends clear insight with actionable guidance, equipping readers not only to refine their craft but also to develop the habits and strategies that transform natural ability into lasting opportunity. Hughes’ ultimate aim is to equip artists at every stage with the tools and grounded perspective they need to break through current ceilings and take control of their careers. Recognising that industry volatility can quickly take its toll on musicians, Hughes keenly supports readers in cultivating resilience and protecting their wellbeing.

In an age where talent alone no longer guarantees opportunity, Make Music Your Business is both timely and essential. Hughes shows that success is not reserved for the lucky few, it is within reach of the artists willing to explore the inner workings of the industry and embody the entrepreneurial mindset necessary to thrive.

Make Music Your Business, written by Ben Hughes, is available to buy from 21st October 2025.