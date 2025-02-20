New book: 'Reflections – Eight King Henrys' by Timothy Gilbert

'Reflections' by Timothy Gilbert

We are all too familiar with King Henry VII, but what about the other King Henrys? Fascinating research into the eight King Henrys, from the medieval era to the Tudor Dynasty.

The book consists of a series of ‘Reflections’ on the kings named Henry who (with gaps) ruled England from 1100 to1547. It seeks to explore their characters, and how each responded to the very different challenges they faced.

All royalties from the sale of this book will be donated to The Collegiate Church of St Peter, Wolverhampton, WV1 1TY.

About The Author

The author lives in an undistinguished Black Country town, noted for its dour conservatism. As a necessary antidote, he finds pleasure in classical music, Anglican worship, conversation with friends, and a very modest walled garden.