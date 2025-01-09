New book: 'Someone' by Donald Mcdonald

'Someone' by Brewin Books

'Someone' is Donald’s sixth novel published by Brewin Books.

1959 was the year Buddy Holly released It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, President Eisenhower visited the Queen in England, Charles Starkweather the electric chair in Nebraska and life with all its vices and vicissitudes was lived often with dignity, warmth and kindness in the five boroughs of New York. And of course, Floyd Patterson lost the Heavyweight Championship of the World to Ingemar Johansson on June 26th at the Yankee Stadium.

There was another fight that year in New York between a Black American and an Italian American; both men coveted the purse for completely different reasons; and those present would never forget it … The life of each man and his respective family is explored during fifteen gruelling rounds.

About the Author

Donald McDonald has been writing and telling stories all his life; his imagination being fired by Saturday morning cinema in Worthing and his first hero Black Bob in The Dandy during the Fifties.

After the Suez crisis the family moved to Malta where he attended the Royal Naval School, Verdala. Donald became a schoolmaster after graduating from Birmingham University’s School of Education, though he has had a variety of jobs including advertising copywriter, assistant cinema manager and scaffolder’s mate.

While his novels Ignatius-Tagg and its sequel Sunshine for the Righteous were published by The Daily Mail as one, titled Ignatius Tagg – Dark Horse, and critically acclaimed by Amazon book reviewers, his American novel – 9/12 Another Day – was published by Harper Collins (New York) on theirauthonomy site. Someone is Donald’s sixth novel published by Brewin Books – his first five novels are: The Bridge, For the Glory of Stevenson, A Village Tale, 9/12 Another Day, which garnered five-star reviews on Amazon, and Dead Submariner, which has also accrued five-star reviews.

His passion for film, sport, books and art remains intact and he has travelled extensively in Europe and America; no trip to New York is complete without a visit to Madison Square Garden (and he still believes Stanley Ketchel was, pound for pound, the greatest fighter).

He now lives in Lincolnshire and supports Birmingham City FC and Widnes RLFC.

Available now at: www.brewinbooks.com