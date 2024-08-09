New book: The “Acci” by Ian Greaves
Birmingham Accident Hospital, fondly known as The Acci, was established to manage the victims of the Birmingham Blitz, enemy action overseas and those injured in the Midland’s factories. This book tells the story of its role during the War and how, in the years that followed, it became world-renowned for excellence in the management of the victims of trauma.
Staff at The Acci played a major role in almost every clinical advance from the introduction of antibiotics to the establishment of trauma critical care. Although the hospital closed in 1993, relocated first to Selly Oak Hospital and then to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, its staff went on to play a key role in the management of the victims of trauma during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, once again at the cutting edge of clinical practice.
The legacy and the legend of the Birmingham Accident Hospital live on.
Available at: www.brewinbooks.com
