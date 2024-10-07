New book: 'Top Secret Warwickshire' by Michael Layton QPM & Androulla Christou-Layton
The county of Warwickshire, right at the very heart of England, is famous for its natural beauty with countless villages hidden away in the countryside – each one a gem for the curious visitor. It is equally well known for its tourist attractions and of course is synonymous with William Shakespeare and the imposing feature on the landscape of Warwick Castle.
Much lesser known is the key role that Warwickshire played during World War II and the so-called Cold War period that followed. This book seeks to remove the veil of secrecy which surrounded many aspects of life during these periods and pays tribute to the many professional members of the Armed Services as well as volunteers and members of the community who lived or served in Warwickshire.
Top Secret Warwickshire builds on the success of Top Secret Worcestershire and its content ranges from ‘top secret’ accounts to unsolved mysteries and little-known facts. The book is packed with images of the time and personal recollections from a generation whose memories must be preserved to better inform our future generations of their sacrifices.
