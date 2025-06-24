New novel: The Coming Fire by Greg Mosse

Greg Mosse

Greg Mosse’s debut novel The Coming Darkness, was chosen as The Times Thriller of the year and was Waterstones Thriller of the Month 2022. The second novel in this chilling dystopian trilogy, The Coming Storm received rave reviews and now, Mosse’s third novel, The Coming Fire sees the return of his anti-hero, French special agent Alex Lamarque to tackle his greatest challenge yet… Will he prevent a future clouded by treachery and defeat his rivals before they bring the world to the brink of destruction? FIRST CAME THE DARKNESS THEN THE STORM NOW IT’S TIME TO FACE THE FIRE

Following a fighter jet crash in the Haitian hinterland, special agent Alex Lamarque is taken captive by a violent, drug-addled gang, the only authority in this lawless territory.

Unknown to Alex, his lover Mariam Jordane has escaped the deadly flood of her home valley in the Pyrenees. But Mariam, along with Alex’s mother Gloria, is trapped on the wrong side of the world, facing a crescendo of dangers: the AI viruses crippling the digital state; the breakdown of law and order; and unexpected, terrifying news from a Paris observatory. Four thousand kilometres to the south, in the remote Sahara, the consequences of the cataclysmic events at the Aswan dam continue to reverberate throughout the world.

With the woman he loves presumed dead, his mother in danger, and no hope of rescue, Alex must tackle his greatest challenge yet: break free from the gang, uncover the truth, and finally face the perpetrators of the global conspiracy that’s seemingly hellbent on destroying the world. Can he – and the people he loves – escape the coming fire?

The Coming Fire by Greg Mosse is published in Paperback on 17th July. Available from all good bookshops at £9.99 – get it while stocks last. https://www.waterstones.com/book/the-coming-fire/greg-mosse//9781916678057

By 2037 the world’s been torn apart by rapidly evolving global circumstances, destructive technological advances, environmental degradation and viruses. Against this turbulent setting, French special agent Alex Lamarque is hunting terrorists attacking global systems causing widespread shutdown. A massive new talent in British fiction, Greg Mosse’s storytelling is complex and finely crafted, combining twisting plotlines, intelligent dialogue and ambiguous characters, all skilfully brought together in an epic climax. Never before has dystopian fiction been so chillingly real.

Theatre director, playwright and actor Greg Mosse is the founder and director of the Criterion New Writing programme at the Criterion Theatre in London, running workshops in script development to a diverse community of writers, actors and directors. His creative writing workshops are highly sought after at festivals at home and abroad. Since 2015 Greg has written, produced and stage 25 plays and musicals, in which he also created an array of traditional, VR and augmented reality story-telling experiences. Now he is releasing his third book in the series