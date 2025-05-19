North east paediatrician exposes hidden toll of bullying in powerful new children’s book

Doctor Sharon Probert, a paediatric consultant at Durham University Hospital has published her first children’s book, Alvin’s Ears, to tackle the health impacts of bullying in children in the UK.

Alvin’s Ears (published by Pegasus Books) tells the heartfelt story of Alvin, a young rabbit who faces bullying but finds the strength to stand tall. Through Alvin’s journey, the book gently explores important themes of resilience, kindness, and the impact bullying can have on a young person’s well-being and physical health.

Bullying is a problem that the UK needs to take seriously. The Anti-Bullying Alliance pupil bullying and well-being questionnaire for 2023 found that 72 percent of pupils said they had experienced some form of bullying and 23% of pupils said they were frequently being bullied.

Dr. Probert’s inspiration for writing the book comes from her deep passion for supporting children who experience bullying, particularly after seeing the physical effects it can have on their health first hand in her practice.

The story focuses on bravery and being yourself.

Having been part of County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust for eight years, Dr. Probert has seen first-hand the toll bullying takes on young patients and their families. She hopes Alvin’s Ears will help open-up conversations between children, parents, and carers about these challenges in an accessible and supportive way.

Sharon’s personal connection to this issue runs even deeper. Her own daughter, now a doctor herself, experienced bullying in childhood and continues to live with IBS, one of the key reasons Dr. Probert chose to specialise in gastroenterology in children.

Speaking about what drove her to share the story, Dr. Probert said, “Many of the young patients I see in my clinics suffer from gastrointestinal issues such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), often triggered or worsened by stress and anxiety related to bullying.

“As a paediatrician, I see how the health of children is being affected by bullying. These health issues can impact educational attainment, as well as hobbies and friendships. As a parent of three, I witnessed first-hand the effects bullying had on my youngest child's physical and social development. The decline in her confidence levels took many years to address. Eventually she developed irritable bowel syndrome, which is a problem I see on a regular basis in my paediatric clinics.”

Dr. Sharon Probert with her new book, 'Alvin's Ears'

Dr. Probert continued, “I wrote Alvin’s Ears because I want children to know they are not alone. Bullying can have a deep impact on both emotional and physical health, and it’s so important that young people feel seen, supported, and empowered to speak up. My hope is that Alvin’s story will encourage families to have those difficult but vital conversations and remind every child that they are braver than they think.

