Okehampton Yogi and Inner Life Coach publishes first novel - Hellacious

Dainei's book Hellacious takes an unflinching look at the forces that have kept our authentic selves hidden beneath the weight of hierarchical societies for over 5,000 years.

The book is an invitation for readers to explore the inner Quean archetype and the transformative power of embracing one’s creative and spiritual essence.

Dainei Tracy eschews cultural manipulation and religious appropriation, empowering readers to face their internal struggles and unearth their empathic vulnerabilities.

Written in her own unique style, Dainei takes the reader on a profound descent into their own layers of consciousness, confronting buried truths and navigating the complexities of identity.

As the protagonist journeys downward along her inner Spiral, what society deems as negative is reframed as the narrative’s greatest strength.

This raises a poignant question: Can she embrace her transformation with full consciousness, or will the oppressive weight of the patriarchal archetype drown her spirit?

Spiritual teacher and Reiki master, Mary Hartley Platt PhD (Oxf), praises Hellacious as “a masterful work of art and spiritual invitation,” noting its dynamic language that resonates with liberating potential. She emphasises the book’s unique ability to dissolve constraints, encouraging readers to reconnect with their true, collective selves. “Be prepared to feel more free, real, earthed, and whole simply by reading it!”

Dainei’s journey to create Hellacious was one of deep reflection and artistic exploration over many years. With a mission to encourage others to break free from the societal conditioning imposed upon them, she brings to light the painful yet empowering truth found in the human experience. “I am an artist of the human condition,” she states, “and I refuse to impose systems. I will instead call on creativity and inspiration and support alternative potentials.”

Hellacious promises to be more than just a book; it stands as a catalyst for change and introspection, beckoning readers to engage with their potential courageously.

Discover the transformative power of Hellacious, available now

Key stockists: Amazon, Waterstones, Barnes & Noble, Blackwells, The Book Depository

About AUTHOR

Dainei Tracy describes herself as a free spirit. She is an Inner Life coach, Zen mentor and gardener. She teaches yogic and spiritual embodiment and accessible meditation.

For more information about Dainei Tracy and her work, please visit her website at daineitracy.uk.

About the Unbound Press:

The Unbound Press, is a heart-led publishing imprint for unbound souls, founded by author, writing coach and radio presenter, Nicola Humber. Nicola launched the Unbound Press to help women write the book their Unbound Self is calling them to write, whilst growing a community of soul-family readers and clients.