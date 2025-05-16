Six sensational must-read novels for summer 2025

Six brilliant new books to read this summer.

From time-bending science-fiction and a murder-mystery with a funny bone to historical intrigue, gothic horror and a feelgood romantic comedy, these six new novels are the perfect page-turners for lazy days in the sun.

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to stock up on the latest hot novels to pack along with your beach towel and sun cream.

This year’s crop of new releases brings big characters, clever twists and plenty of escapism, so whether you want something cosy, creeper or just all-consuming, you won’t go wrong with these six standout summer reads.

Murder Crime on Gallymay by RR Haywood

International bestselling British author RR Haywood hasn’t written a dull novel in his career, and his latest, ‘cosy’ murder-mystery Murder Crime on Gallymay, is no exception.

When DC Jim Greene arrives on the sleepy Cornish island of Gallymay hoping for a quiet break, murder isn’t supposed to be on the cards. But on his first day, the detective stumbles across a dead body and before he can call for help, a winter storm cuts off the island completely. Reluctantly, he steps into action, piecing together the crime.

With laugh-out-loud moments, pitch-perfect pacing and a cast of oddball characters, you’ll be arrested for hours by this atmospheric and addictive story. It’s also perhaps the most accurate representation of police procedure you’ll ever read, given that Haywood was a policeman for over two decades.

Publisher: 1899 Inc

Formats: Paperback (released 31st May)/eBook (out now)

RRP: £9.99/£2.99

Dissolution by Nicholas Binge

British sci-fi author Nicholas Binge’s latest novel, Dissolution, is a bold, brain-teasing thriller that plays with memory, ageing and time itself.

At 83, Maggie Webb believes her husband is slipping into dementia, until she discovers his memories are actually being erased on purpose. Twisting timelines, emotional stakes and a rising sense of paranoia make this a gripping, genre-crossing read.

Smart, speculative and strangely moving, Dissolution has drawn comparisons to the works of sci-fi literary icon Philip K. Dick, whose novels have inspired a host of blockbusters from Bladerunner to Total Recall.

Publisher: HarperVoyager

Formats: Paperback, eBook, Audiobook

RRP: £9.99/£4.99/£12.99

The Secret Book Society by Madeline Martin

In The Secret Book Society, American bestseller Madeline Martin takes us to 1895 London, where three women meet for underground literary salons disguised as tea parties. Guided by a mysterious benefactor, they read banned books, share secrets, and plot a future with greater personal and intellectual freedom.

The Secret Book Society is a warm, quietly radical historical novel centred around friendship, resilience and the joy of reading. Out 26th August, it will be ideal for fans of Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows’ The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society or anyone craving a story with heart.

Publisher: Hanover Square Press

Formats: Paperback, eBook

RRP: £12.99/£8.99

The Macabre by Kosoko Jackson

American author Kosoko Jackson has already made his name in YA fiction but his adult debut, The Macabre, promises to be a revelation and a standout work of supernatural horror.

When struggling painter Lewis Dixon inherits a family legacy he doesn’t understand, his canvases begin to take on a life, and darkness, of their own. Delving deeper into his heritage, he discovers a curse that blurs the lines between art and reality.

Stylish, original and deeply eerie, The Macabre blends gothic horror with fantasy and family drama. If you like Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Mexican Gothic or Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House, this spine-tingling summer read, released on 11th September, is definitely for you.

Publisher: HarperVoyager

Formats: Hardcover, eBook, Audiobook

RRP: £14.99/£9.99/£16.99

There Will Be Bodies by Lindsey Davis

Historical crime queen Lindsey Davis is back with the thirteenth instalment in her long-running Flavia Albia series, and it’s as sharp and evocative as ever.

Set in 90 AD on the Bay of Naples, Flavia and husband Tiberius uncover a body hidden in a locked storeroom during the reconstruction of a villa. The gruesome discovery leads them into a web of ancient secrets and danger.

Fans of Davis’s Roman mysteries won’t be disappointed with There Will Be Bodies. With wry humour, clever plotting and a rich sense of place, this is ideal for readers who prefer their crime novels with a bit of marble and mythology.

Publisher: Hodder & Stoughton

Formats: Hardback, eBook

RRP: £22/£9.99

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

American author Emily Henry, renowned for her witty and heartfelt romcoms, has delivered another emotional firecracker with Great Big Beautiful Life, a warm and relatable story about what happens when life doesn’t go to plan.

Alice Scott has always been the sunshine girl, an aspiring writer with boundless optimism and a carefully curated life. But when she lands the opportunity of a lifetime, writing the biography of a famously reclusive heiress, things start to unravel fast. Her rival? Hayden Anderson, a Pulitzer-winning journalist with charm, baggage, and a past connection Alice would rather forget..

Henry has a knack for turning real-life chaos into laugh-out-loud, lump-in-the-throat fiction and her latest is true to form, offering the perfect feelgood companion for summer.

Publisher: Berkley (Penguin Random House)

Formats: Hardcover, eBook, Audiobook

RRP: £20/£9.99/£16.99

