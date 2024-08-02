'Spider' by Sam Galliford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bitter divorce, an ex-wife stabbed, and an ex-husband who is the primary suspect - is the plotline for a new book.

It should be a straightforward case except that Detective Sergeant Chak once shared a close friendship with both the victim and her ex-husband.

Perhaps a teacher who lived in an earlier age could help. She terrified her pupils with eyes that pointed in different directions, but she could see them and understand them clearly. Looking at his two friends with one eye and then the other, Chak slowly uncovers the hidden events that killed their marriage and almost killed the wife as well.

About the Author

Cover for Sam Galliford's 'Spider'

Sam Galliford is a scientist who grew up on Teesside where he learned a love of story-telling from a grandfather who told him rollicking tales of explorers from the days of history. He recalled his story-telling roots when a scientific colleague described one of his presentations as ‘fiction’. It sounded like a good idea. Spider is his fourth novel.

Also by Sam Galliford:Skyfire (2019)Rockfall (2021)Piccadilly Street (2021)

Available at: www.brewinbooks.com