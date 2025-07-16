Stanley Johnson backs children's novel tackling plastic pollution crisis

Ellie Ment and the Material Matter. Photo: Clean Planet Foundation

Former Prime Minister's father endorses STEM book as toxic chemicals found in 90% of English rivers

Stanley Johnson, veteran environmentalist and father of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has written the foreword for a new children's book addressing plastic pollution and environmental responsibility. The endorsement comes as research reveals toxic PFAS chemicals now contaminate more than 90% of English rivers.

Johnson described "Ellie Ment and the Material Matter" as "nothing short of exhilarating" in his foreword for the Clean Planet Foundation publication. The book follows an 11-year-old protagonist who discovers a secret science society and uses scientific knowledge to challenge environmental problems.

"This book pulls off something quite remarkable. It makes science genuinely exciting, the problems facing our world accessible, and environmental responsibility fun. Not through lectures, but through story," Johnson wrote.

Ellie Ment and the Material Matter. Photo: Clean Planet Foundation

The novel, published two weeks ago, has reached number one on Amazon's "Most Gifted" list for a STEM category and received over 100 Goodreads reviews with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Teachers across the UK and US have praised the work as "perfect classroom science fiction" and "a brilliant way to inspire environmental curiosity."

Author Bertie Stephens, who also founded the Clean Planet Foundation, said the book aims to present science as accessible magic for young readers. "Children's fantasy always looks to magic; magic isn't science, but we know that science is magic. The real magic in this story is the kind young people should be talking and learning about."

The publication addresses microplastic pollution through storytelling that combines real-world environmental issues with STEM education. Teachers and librarians are using the book to start conversations about environmental ethics, chemistry, and youth activism.

Johnson, who helped draft the original EU Habitats Directive and establish the European Commission's first Environmental Action Programme, reflected on his environmental career in the foreword. "I've learned that solutions rarely come from the top down. They often begin with curiosity. With a question. Sometimes, with a young person who simply refuses to accept 'that's just the way it is.'"

The timing of the book's release coincides with growing concerns about "forever chemicals" and climate anxiety among young people. Recent data showing widespread chemical contamination in English waterways has intensified focus on environmental protection and education.

The book is available in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle editions through major retailers including Amazon, Waterstones, Foyles, and Browns Books. Educational resources for schools and libraries are available at EllieMent.com.

Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, served as Head of the European Commission's Prevention of Pollution division and later as Director of Energy Policy. He has received the Greenpeace Prize for Outstanding Services to the Environment, the RSPB Medal for Services to Nature Conservation, and WWF's Leaders of the Living Planet Award.

The Clean Planet Foundation operates as a UK-based not-for-profit organization focused on tackling plastic pollution, advancing climate education, and empowering communities through science, storytelling, and action.