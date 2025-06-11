Struggling to get your children into reading? These authors might help

The annual National Literacy survey showed the lowest number of children's reading habits in two decades. Over 20 years, the reading enjoyment levels decreased by 36%.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A survey of 114,970 children and young people aged five to 18 in UK schools found that only one in three (32.7%) of those aged eight to 18 enjoyed reading in their free time.

The report also notes that two in 5 children and young people were motivated to read when material related to a favourite film or TV series (38.1%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In hopes of changing the trend, here's a list of bestselling authors that could help your child fall in love with reading.

From 2005 children's reading enjoyment levels decreased by 36%.

Ages 4 to 8

Julia Donaldson - the best-selling children's books author has written over 120 books, including some of the UK's best-selling picture books like The Gruffalo or Stick Man. The book characters are creative and innovative, and the books cover topics like friendship and empathy.

Ages 8 to 12

David Walliams - English actor, comedian and writer has written over 40 books and sold over 50 million copies worldwide, making him one of the most successful children's authors. The books are full of quirky characters and adventures, perfect for children that age.

Jeff Kinney - the American author and illustrator known for the children's book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid, has sold over 250 million copies worldwide and is known to be one of the world's most popular children's book authors. The book's protagonists take on friends, school, and family, making this book a tween's favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

J.K. Rowling - the first author to become a billionaire through writing, Harry Potter author made fantasy and coming-of-age fiction books a global phenomenon. The book series has famously helped many children get into reading because of its relatable characters and excellent world-building.

Ages 9 to 14

Holly Smale - English best-selling author is known for The Geek Girl book series, which became the UK's No. 1 Young Adult title in 2013. The funny and relatable protagonist trying to stay true to herself is what makes it loved by teens.

Rick Riordan - is the number one New York Times bestselling author of over twenty novels for young readers, including the Percy Jackson series. The Percy Jackson series is fast-paced and full of adventure, bringing Greek mythology to life.

Ages 12 to 18

Suzanne Collins - the American author and television writer, is best known as the author of the young adult dystopian book series The Hunger Games. The series as a whole has sold over 100 million copies worldwide. The dystopian fiction covers topics like survival, trauma and inequality, making readers think critically about our society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading can be great fun when children find the right story. Whether it’s magical fantasy, school comedy, or dystopian adventure, these bestselling authors offer something to spark every young reader’s imagination.