Stephanie Mocroft's 'Teme Over Time'

A History of Worcestershire’s Teme Valley by Stephanie Mocroft

How the county of Worcestershire came to acquire a slice of the Welsh Marches has never been explained, but Worcestershire’s Teme Valley is certainly a place where England meets Wales.

This tranquil backwater once rang to the boisterous humour of the Black Country when September drew thousands of fresh-air-seeking factory workers to “holiday” in its hopyards. As those memories fade, it is time to commend the peace and beauty of the region to a new generation of admirers.

Teme Over Time is a generously illustrated celebration of thelandscape and history of Worcestershire’s unique valley, an area which keeps, to this day, an impression of being a little lost in time.

www.brewinbooks.com/teme_over_time