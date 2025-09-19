Teme Over Time: A History of Worcestershire’s Teme Valley by Stephanie Mocroft
How the county of Worcestershire came to acquire a slice of the Welsh Marches has never been explained, but Worcestershire’s Teme Valley is certainly a place where England meets Wales.
This tranquil backwater once rang to the boisterous humour of the Black Country when September drew thousands of fresh-air-seeking factory workers to “holiday” in its hopyards. As those memories fade, it is time to commend the peace and beauty of the region to a new generation of admirers.
Teme Over Time is a generously illustrated celebration of thelandscape and history of Worcestershire’s unique valley, an area which keeps, to this day, an impression of being a little lost in time.
