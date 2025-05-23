The AI expert who’s actually BUILT something: New book cuts through the noise
In a world crowded with AI “experts” and consultants, PREPARE stands out for one simple reason: credibility.
Burgess has spent decades building real businesses, leading digital transformation in high-pressure industries, and developing one of the UK’s most advanced big data CRM platforms.
He’s not selling hype. He’s offering hard-won insight.
‘This isn’t a book for tech people,’ says Burgess. ‘It’s for business owners who don’t need to understand neural networks — but absolutely need to understand what AI means for their future.’
Through practical advice, vivid storytelling and real-world examples, PREPARE strips away the jargon and shows business leaders how to respond to AI with confidence — not confusion.
The message is clear: AI isn’t optional. It’s already changing how customers behave, how teams operate, and how decisions are made. The only question is whether business leaders are ready for it.
‘We’re past the point of waiting to see how AI plays out,’ says Burgess. ‘This is the moment to act — and the ones who prepare now will lead later.’
Mark Burgess is best known for transforming the property sector through data-led systems and AI-powered innovation, but PREPARE is aimed far beyond estate agents. It’s a guide for any business owner, entrepreneur or decision-maker facing the uncertainty of change — and wanting to build something that lasts.