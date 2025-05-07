Bottisham Care home hosts annual Classic Car Show
Hilton Park resident John Waller said “The classic car show is always one of the highlights of the year. There were so many cars to look at and some of them were almost as old as me!! I cannot wait to see all of the cars again next year”.
Geanina Tinca, General Manager at Hilton Park, commented, “At Hilton Park, our team is dedicated to transforming the care home into a vibrant hub within the local community, and the overwhelming success of the classic car show is a testament to their hard work. We are delighted with how well it went!”
The Hilton Park Care Home extends its deepest appreciation to the classic and vintage car enthusiasts who joined the festivities and to the members of the Cambridge Classic and Vintage Car Owners community. Families and residents alike were enthralled by the stunning vehicles and the festive ambiance.
Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides nursing care, residential care for 88 residents from short-term respite care to longer stays.