BrewDog is giving away free pints in Manchester this Saturday

Get a free can of Cold Beer in Manchester this weekend

Fancy a free Cold Beer to keep you hydrated this weekend?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain’s biggest independent brewer, BrewDog, is giving away free cans of Cold Beer across Manchester on Saturday 12th July from its Mr Sippy Van to keep beer lovers cool as the temperatures heat up.

The giveaway is part of a huge consumer sampling the brewer is rolling out across the UK throughout July, with freebies also being handed out in London and Sheffield later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mr Sippy Van will also be parking up at a number of popular events this Summer, including the Lord’s T20 Blast and and the UK Athletic Championships in London, Tramlines Festival in Sheffield and and YNOT Festival in Derbyshire.

Spot the Mr Sippy Cold Beer Van at Manchester hot spots this Saturday to grab your freebie.