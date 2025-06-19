BrewDog turns up the heat: Beer prices drop as temperatures rise

Beer prices drop as temperatures rise

Just in time for the impending heatwave, Britain’s biggest craft brewer, BrewDog is turning up the heat and turning down the prices with the return of its Beerometer.

Starting from Friday 20th of June, the hotter the temperatures get - the cheaper a refreshing glass of BrewDog’s 3.4% lager, Cold Beer, will be at its bars across the UK.

Using live data from the Met Office and taking the hottest location in the UK, the discounts will kick in once temperatures peak above a base of 16°C.

For every degree above that, it’s 25p off the price of a Cold Beer. So if it’s 22°C outside? That’s £1.50 off your beer!

In Scotland, due to licensing rules, any new beer price will be locked in for 72 hours, giving Scottish fans a longer window to enjoy the deal as the sun shines!

On the return of the Beerometer Lauren Carrol, Chief Operating Officer at BrewDog said: “Let’s face it, British people love talking about the weather, and usually not for good reason. But with the warm weather heading our way, we thought why not make the most of it?

“With the Beerometer, the hotter it gets, the colder - and cheaper - your Cold Beer is. It’s our way of rewarding Brits with something crisp, refreshing, and easier on the wallet. Whether you’re escaping the sun or chasing it, one thing’s guaranteed: the beer’s cold and the air-con’s on.”

The Beerometer will be on offer at BrewDog’s bars across the UK from Friday 20th June until Wednesday 25th June.

To find out more about the offer, please visit: https://brewdog.com/pages/beerometer

To find your nearest BrewDog bar, please visit: drink.brewdog.com/uk/bar-locator