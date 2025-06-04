Brian ‘The Badger’ London to Edinburgh Charity Tractor Run

Brian Kettell, aka Badger on a Tractor, will be embarking on his epic journey from London to Edinburgh on his 1964 Nuffield Tractor to raise funds for five charities, including Adoption Matters and Foster Care Matters.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian, from Nauld in Nottinghamshire, starts his journey on Saturday, June 13 in London heading past Buckingham Palace and Westminster Bridge, Brian will travel over five days to his final destination ending on Wednesday, June 18 at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland.

Brian speaks of his personal connection to Adoption and Fostering and why he has chosen to support Adoption Matters and Foster Care Matters as two of his charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The charities are very personal to me as I have been through the fostering and adoption process and this is my way of saying thank you for the people who work so hard at finding families for children in care”.

Brian 'Badger on a Tractor' Kettell

Adoption Matters Board of Trustees Chair Carolyn Johnson commented: “Brian’s efforts in both raising funds for our charity and awareness comes at such at a vital time. With the numbers of children in care rising by 7% over the last 5 years and an ever growing shortage of both foster parents and adopters.

"Everyone at Adoption Matters and Foster Care Matters is so truly grateful to him and his team in the amazing feat. It will be a pleasure to meet him in Preston as he departs for next destination of Lancaster”.

To show Brian some support via a donation, please visit his JustGiving page at https://buff.ly/sX6yF5v

Other charities supported by Brian in his amazing feat are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Adoption Matters and Foster Care Matters, visit: www.adoptionmatters.org and www.fostercarematters.org.uk

Brian’s travel schedule:

Day 1 - 14 June – Ace Cafe London - Leighton Buzzard - Milton Keynes - Rushden Northamptonshire - Corby - Market Harbrough - Ashby Magna

Day 2 - 15 June – Ashby Magna - Matlock - Bakewell - Snake Pass - Glossop - Huddersfield

Day 3 - 16 June – Huddersfield - Glossop - Stockport - Manchester - Swinton - Bolton - Preston

Day 4 - 17 June – Preston - Lancaster - Carlisle - Kendal - Gretna Green

Day 5 - 18 June – Gretna Green to Edinburgh