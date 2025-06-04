Brian ‘The Badger’ London to Edinburgh Charity Tractor Run
Brian, from Nauld in Nottinghamshire, starts his journey on Saturday, June 13 in London heading past Buckingham Palace and Westminster Bridge, Brian will travel over five days to his final destination ending on Wednesday, June 18 at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland.
Brian speaks of his personal connection to Adoption and Fostering and why he has chosen to support Adoption Matters and Foster Care Matters as two of his charities.
“The charities are very personal to me as I have been through the fostering and adoption process and this is my way of saying thank you for the people who work so hard at finding families for children in care”.
Adoption Matters Board of Trustees Chair Carolyn Johnson commented: “Brian’s efforts in both raising funds for our charity and awareness comes at such at a vital time. With the numbers of children in care rising by 7% over the last 5 years and an ever growing shortage of both foster parents and adopters.
"Everyone at Adoption Matters and Foster Care Matters is so truly grateful to him and his team in the amazing feat. It will be a pleasure to meet him in Preston as he departs for next destination of Lancaster”.
To show Brian some support via a donation, please visit his JustGiving page at https://buff.ly/sX6yF5v
Other charities supported by Brian in his amazing feat are:
For more information about Adoption Matters and Foster Care Matters, visit: www.adoptionmatters.org and www.fostercarematters.org.uk
Brian’s travel schedule:
- Day 1 - 14 June – Ace Cafe London - Leighton Buzzard - Milton Keynes - Rushden Northamptonshire - Corby - Market Harbrough - Ashby Magna
- Day 2 - 15 June – Ashby Magna - Matlock - Bakewell - Snake Pass - Glossop - Huddersfield
- Day 3 - 16 June – Huddersfield - Glossop - Stockport - Manchester - Swinton - Bolton - Preston
- Day 4 - 17 June – Preston - Lancaster - Carlisle - Kendal - Gretna Green
- Day 5 - 18 June – Gretna Green to Edinburgh