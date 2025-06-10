Brio’s Beechwood Park in Stow welcomes locals to its community information event in partnership with Parkinson's UK to highlight many support services available in the Cotswolds

Parkinson's UK flyer

The team and residents at Brio Retirement Living’s Beechwood Park development in Stow-on-the-Wold are busy getting ready to welcome members of the local community to its awareness event on Tuesday 17th June from 11am to 3pm.

Those living in Stow and beyond are invited to call in to Beechwood Park and enjoy workshops, talks, complementary cake and refreshments.

Matt Cotton, General Manager at Beechwood Park, shared: “The aim of the day is to engage our local community to raise awareness of the huge array of support that is available out there in our community for everyone – not just for those caring for, or living with Parkinsons.

“The day will be informative whilst being enjoyable and we’re also very much looking forward to showing new faces around our beautiful development too.”

Beechwood Park, Stow-on-the-Wold

The team from Brio and Parkinsons UK will also be joined by an array of local providers including Evoke Neuro rehabilitation, The Bespoke Life, Glos Carers Hub, Healthwatch, Active Cotswolds, GRCC Digi team, Cotswold Friends, Memory management, plus many more.

Jane Henderson, Area Development Manager - South West, Parkinson's UK, added: “Beechwood Park is a stunning venue to host this community outreach day. We’re very exciting to welcome not only the many visitors we hope to meet but the fabulous partners who are coming along to share their knowledge on the day too.

“Visitors will be able to attend short workshops from some of the organisations, dip into information sessions, as well as having the opportunity to chat with health and exercise providers. It’s set to be a fabulous day!”

Beechwood Park is an age-exclusive community, situated in the picturesque market town of Stow-on-the-Wold, in the Cotswolds. The stunning development features a collection of homes, where a number of one, two and three-bedroom apartments are available to buy, rent or part buy/part rent.

All homes come with their own outdoor space as well as access to landscaped gardens; there is also an extensive range of facilities including a contemporary wellness suite, hobby room, roof terrace, landscaped gardens, fitness studio and outdoor exercise trail, plus the Slate & Grain brasserie, bar and coffee lounge. Beechwood Park offers modern, stylish retirement, whilst the team on hand can offer a range of care and support packages if or when required.

For further information, visit https://www.brioretirement.co.uk/our-communities/beechwood-park-stow-on-the-wold/, or to book a viewing phone 01451 885494.