Brits are clocking off early but the office social is still on life support

New research has revealed that 57% of UK adults finish work early when working from home, the equivalent of more than 30 million people clocking off before 5pm.

But despite having extra time on their hands, the traditional office social is still on its knees. 38% blame remote working for killing the post-work pint, while 37% say they struggle to get colleagues to come out.

To tackle the midweek social slump head-on, activity bar brand Lane7 is launching The 5PM Club, a national initiative to bring back after-work fun with bowling, drinks and a side of light-hearted team bonding.

From just £13pp, Lane7 venues will offer office groups a game of bowling and a drink (pint, wine or soft) from 5pm on weekdays, alongside a little help from the newly invented Social Life PT.

MEET YOUR SOCIAL LIFE PT:

Instead of spotting your deadlifts, Lane7’s Social Life PT is on hand to help you lift your social stamina. Instead of shouting at you to do burpees, they’re gently nudging colleagues out of their shell.

On select nights, PTs will roam the venues helping to:

Break the ice with easy, cheeky conversation starters

Set the vibe and encourage people into the games

Make it easier for hybrid teams to reconnect IRL

Turn those awkward after-work silences into actual laughter

Because let’s face it, many of us have forgotten how to socialise properly after years of remote working and Slack-only friendships. The Social PT is here to fix that, one strike at a time.

Gavin Hughes, Managing Director at Lane7, said: “Who knew Gary from IT was such a good bowler? Well, right now, no one does…

“After work socialising needs a bit of a pick-me-up, and that's exactly what The 5PM Club at Lane7 will do. Nothing helps teams build bonds more than some healthy competition and competitive socialising. No more board reports or Monday morning meetings, it’s all about bowling and drinks from now on!”

WHERE BRITS WANT TO CLOCK OFF EARLY

According to the nationally representative data, the Top 5 early-clock-off cities are:

Belfast – 63% Liverpool – 54% London – 52% Newcastle – 51% Birmingham – 48%

And the Top 5 cities least likely to clock off early:

Edinburgh – 32% Southampton – 30% Cardiff – 30% Plymouth – 26% Norwich – 25%

Despite the gap, appetite for socialising is still strong, with over 11 million Brits saying they want more work socials. The trouble is getting them off the ground.

It matters more than you’d think: 60% of Gen Z say they met their best friend at work, while 27% of over-35s met their partner at a work social. Lane7 wants to help bring that magic back.

Whether you’re fighting for ‘Thirsty Thursdays’, craving midweek mayhem, or just want to remember who actually works in your office, The 5PM Club might be the nudge you need.

THE 5PM CLUB - WHAT’S INCLUDED:

One game of bowling

One drink (pint, wine or soft)

From just £13pp

Available at all Lane7 venues nationwide from 5pm

A Social Life ‘PT’ to help bring the vibes