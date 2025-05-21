Brits aren’t snooty - We love a car booty! 2025’s Best Car Boots, revealed

Mapped: Britain's Best Car Boots

With May marking the busiest month for car boot searches online, The AA has revealed the UK’s best car boot through a comprehensive index analysing 138 locations, average monthly Google search volumes, average Google review scores, seller and visitor entry fees, and number of Facebook followers, to crown Croft Car Boot in Leicester as the UK’s best overall.

Tucked away on the outskirts of Leicester, Croft Car Boot is one of the Midland’s best-kept weekend secrets. With 36,000 Facebook followers, an average 4.6 Google review score, and a thrifty seller entry fee of just £7 to sell and £1 to browse, it scored an impressive 84.62 out of 100 overall, accelerating it above the others.

At 201,000 Google searches each month for ‘car boot near me’ it’s no secret that car boot sales are cool again. In fact, searches for ‘car boot’ and ‘best car boots’ have increased 123% and 232% respectively in the past three months1. Specifically, the locations which have seen the biggest increase in Google searches in the past yearare Sprowston Park and Ride car boot (182%), Uxbridge car boot (175%), Sayers Common car boot (173%), Capital Carboot (128%), Kentish Town car boot (123%) and Nutts Corner car boot (100%).

Peckham Carboot in London, is the most Googled and TikTok-tagged location of all with an average 12,100 monthly searches, and 369 TikTok tags. Over on Facebook, Birmingham Car Boot and Warwickshire Car Boot lead the way with the highest number of followers with 44,000 per page.

The top 3

1. Croft Car Boot, Leicester (Score: 84.62)

Originally started as a small family business in the 70’s, the Croft Car Boot turns fields into a buzzing bargain hunter’s dream every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday (weather permitting, of course – this is the UK!). Grown through word of mouth and loyal crowds into a community favourite, it spans a huge open-air field which hosts hundreds of sellers and thousands of visitors, making it one of the largest car boots in the region. Whether you're after vintage gems, second-hand steals, garden tools, or just a cracking bacon butty, there's something for everyone.

2. Measham Car Boot, Measham (Score: 73.40)

Also in Leicestershire, just off the A42, this car boot is a local legend. Started in the early ‘80s, Measham Car Boot has grown into one of the biggest and busiest car boots in the UK. Every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, the fields fill up with hundreds of stalls offering everything from retro collectibles and vintage clothes to tools, toys, and the “why not” random buys you didn’t know you needed. Measham Car Boot has a grassroots feel – no frills, just good vibes, great deals, and the thrill of the hunt. It’s part market, part community hangout, and always full of surprises.

3. Norcross Car Boot, Thornton-Cleveleys (Score: 71.30)

Just a short drive from the seaside buzz of Blackpool, you'll find Norcross Car Boot in Thornton-Cleveleys. Taking place Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays it draws in a lively mix of regulars, casual browsers, and eagle-eyed collectors perusing everything from vintage vinyl and quirky antiques to bric-a-brac, tools, toys, and the occasional mystery gadget. Norcross has grown over the decades without losing its laid-back, welcoming vibe.

Trending: #CarBootHaul

Car boot hauls, where buyers share their finds, have blown up on social media. #CarBootSale has been tagged in 206k Instagram posts, and 40,900 TikTok videos, whilst #CarBoot features in 115,000 Instagram tags and 38,100 TikTok videos. Whilst #CarBootHaul has been tagged in over 5000+ Instagram posts and 8,546 TikTok videos.

People searching for tips on selling are also on the rise. In the past three months, Google searches for ‘car boot tips’ have increased 180%, as well as ‘how to do a car boot’ up 75%. However, it’s important to prepare your car, as well as your wares. Shaun Jones, AA Patrol of the Year shares the following advice:

“Because you’ll need to arrive early to set up, minimise the chances of any early morning motoring mishaps by preparing the car the day before, if not earlier. Breakdown cover is a must, but also check your tyre pressure, oil and coolant levels, and fuel or charge levels because no-one wants to be topping up a flat tyre or digging out jump leads at 5am! I’d also recommend packing sun cream, a hat and plenty of water, to avoid dehydrating when sitting out in the sun."

