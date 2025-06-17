Brits can get 59 days off work using only 27 days of annual leave in 2026
Travel experts at AttractionTickets.com have done the maths and worked out exactly how UK based traditional 9-5 workers with paid holiday allowances can get a massive 59 days off work, using just 27 days of annual leave.
The dates can be found below:
Easter Weekend:
Using Good Friday (3rd April) and Easter Monday (6th April), workers can secure a substantial sixteen day break.
Days to book off:
Monday 30th March
Tuesday 31st March
Wednesday 1st April
Thursday 2nd April
Tuesday 7th April
Wednesday 8th April
Thursday 9th April
Friday 10th April.
Annual Leave Used: 8 days
Total Time Off: 16 days (Saturday 28th March - Sunday 12th April)
Early May Bank Holiday:
Utilising the Early May Bank Holiday (Monday 4th May) as a freebie day off, you can land yourself a 9 day break.
Days to book off:
Tuesday 5th May
Wednesday 6th May
Thursday 7th May
Friday 8th May
Annual Leave used: 4 days
Total Time Off: 9 days (Saturday 2nd May - Sunday 10th May)
Spring Bank Holiday Break
Using the same tactic for May’s second bank holiday (Monday 25th May) can get you another 9 days off - that’s 18 days off in one month!
Days to book off:
Tuesday 26th May
Wednesday 27th May
Thursday 28th May
Friday 29th May
Annual Leave used: 4 days
Total Time Off: 9 days (Saturday 23rd May - Sunday 31st May)
Summer Bank Holiday
For those looking to extend the summer feeling into the autumn months, you can book off the first week of September after the late August bank holiday (Monday 31st August).
Days to book off:
Tuesday 1st September
Wednesday 2nd September
Thursday 3rd September
Friday 4th September
Annual Leave used: 4 days
Total Time Off: 9 days (Saturday 29th August - Sunday 6th September)
Christmas Holidays
Towards the end of the year, for those who love the festive season, or who want to escape for some well-deserved sun, booking around Christmas Day (Friday 25th December), Boxing Day (Monday 28th December), and New Year’s Day (Friday 1st January 2027) could land you a consecutive 16 days off work.
Days to book off:
Monday 21st December
Tuesday 22nd December
Wednesday 23rd December
Thursday 24th December
Tuesday 29th December
Wednesday 30th December
Thursday 31st December
Annual Leave used: 7 days
Total Time Off: 16 days (Saturday 19th December - Sunday 3rd January 2027).
Oliver Brendon, travel expert and CEO of AttractionTickets.com, said on taking annual leave: “Time off is important for everyone to truly re-energise and priortise making memories outside of work. This time allows us to look after our mental health and do things that bring us joy - such as spending time with family and friends, working on hobbies or finding some winter sun. So, if you’re looking for more work/life balance, or your company has a ‘use it or lose it’ style annual leave policy, this hack is the best way to get the most switch-off time next year. ”