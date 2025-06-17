Brits can get 59 days off work using only 27 days of annual leave in 2026

Brits can land 59 days off work using only 27 days of annual leave in 2026

With the holiday season in full swing, some early jet-setters are already back in Britain and picturing themselves back on the beach for next year’s holiday. But when’s the best time to take off work to maximise the time you can spend relaxing?

Travel experts at AttractionTickets.com have done the maths and worked out exactly how UK based traditional 9-5 workers with paid holiday allowances can get a massive 59 days off work, using just 27 days of annual leave.

The dates can be found below:

Easter Weekend:

Using Good Friday (3rd April) and Easter Monday (6th April), workers can secure a substantial sixteen day break.

Days to book off:

Monday 30th March

Tuesday 31st March

Wednesday 1st April

Thursday 2nd April

Tuesday 7th April

Wednesday 8th April

Thursday 9th April

Friday 10th April.

Annual Leave Used: 8 days

Total Time Off: 16 days (Saturday 28th March - Sunday 12th April)

Early May Bank Holiday:

Utilising the Early May Bank Holiday (Monday 4th May) as a freebie day off, you can land yourself a 9 day break.

Days to book off:

Tuesday 5th May

Wednesday 6th May

Thursday 7th May

Friday 8th May

Annual Leave used: 4 days

Total Time Off: 9 days (Saturday 2nd May - Sunday 10th May)

Spring Bank Holiday Break

Using the same tactic for May’s second bank holiday (Monday 25th May) can get you another 9 days off - that’s 18 days off in one month!

Days to book off:

Tuesday 26th May

Wednesday 27th May

Thursday 28th May

Friday 29th May

Annual Leave used: 4 days

Total Time Off: 9 days (Saturday 23rd May - Sunday 31st May)

Summer Bank Holiday

For those looking to extend the summer feeling into the autumn months, you can book off the first week of September after the late August bank holiday (Monday 31st August).

Days to book off:

Tuesday 1st September

Wednesday 2nd September

Thursday 3rd September

Friday 4th September

Annual Leave used: 4 days

Total Time Off: 9 days (Saturday 29th August - Sunday 6th September)

Christmas Holidays

Towards the end of the year, for those who love the festive season, or who want to escape for some well-deserved sun, booking around Christmas Day (Friday 25th December), Boxing Day (Monday 28th December), and New Year’s Day (Friday 1st January 2027) could land you a consecutive 16 days off work.

Days to book off:

Monday 21st December

Tuesday 22nd December

Wednesday 23rd December

Thursday 24th December

Tuesday 29th December

Wednesday 30th December

Thursday 31st December

Annual Leave used: 7 days

Total Time Off: 16 days (Saturday 19th December - Sunday 3rd January 2027).

Oliver Brendon, travel expert and CEO of AttractionTickets.com, said on taking annual leave: “Time off is important for everyone to truly re-energise and priortise making memories outside of work. This time allows us to look after our mental health and do things that bring us joy - such as spending time with family and friends, working on hobbies or finding some winter sun. So, if you’re looking for more work/life balance, or your company has a ‘use it or lose it’ style annual leave policy, this hack is the best way to get the most switch-off time next year. ”