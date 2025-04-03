Busted, Kim Wilde, Squeeze and Sam Ryder join Rita Ora, Travis and Madness at Chris Evans’ Carfest 2025!

Kim Wilde - CarFest 2025

More stars, more sparkle and more showstopping moments across music, food, wellness and family fun.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer is fast approaching and Chris Evans’ CarFest presented by bp pulse has just unveiled the latest acts set to join the UK’s biggest family fundraising festival – making 2025 its most exciting year yet. Returning to Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire over the August Bank Holiday weekend (22–24 August), the festival is gearing up for a spectacular celebration with a brand-new wave of performers bringing even more energy, nostalgia, and hands-in-the-air moments to the Main Stage.

Leading the latest announcement are pop-rock icons Busted, whose feel-good hits and livewire performances promise a full-throttle festival set. They’ll be hitting the stage alongside already announced favourites like Rita Ora, Travis and Madness – three huge names, three massive headline moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also joining the party are British new wave heroes Squeeze, Eurovision legend Sam Ryder, and BRIT Award-winner Tom Walker, whose emotive anthems have captured hearts around the world. But the lineup doesn’t stop there. Kim Wilde, The Boomtown Rats, Seasick Steve, Lightning Seeds, Reef, Hackney Colliery Band, and Si King’s Groovetrain will all bring their own flair to the weekend. Plus, expect pure disco energy from Kimberly Wyatt’s Don’t Cha Disco, Britpop singalongs with Noasis, and festival favourites Rick Parfitt Jnr – with even more still to be revealed.

Sam Ryder - CarFest 2025

After dark, Club CarFest cranks up the volume with an electrifying DJ lineup including MistaJam, Marcella Woods, Swiftogeddon, Chris Watson, Dakota, DJ Tobes, Ellie Sax, and James Carpenter. From Euphoric dance floor fillers to Taylor Swift pop anthems, there’s a soundtrack for every mood. And for those who love discovering tomorrow’s stars, The Wigwam Stage once again champions rising talent with a vibrant mix of indie, pop, and feel-good favourites. Catch Michael Aldag, Alice Pisano, Deco, Bryony Dunn & The Forest, Carley Varley, Harry Eley, Matt McClafferty, Two Ways Home, and Rhythm of the 90s across the weekend.

Beyond the music, CarFest delivers seven magical festivals in one. StarFest, crafted by Mazda, brings together the UK’s most beloved personalities and performers. Rob Brydon, Su Pollard, Billy Billingham MBE, Tom Parker Bowles, and more will take to the stage alongside hosts Vassos Alexander, Steve Denyer, and Olivia Jones for a weekend packed with stories, laughter and inspiration.

At The Author’s Stage, expect heartfelt conversation and powerful storytelling with appearances from Adam Frost,Julia Bradbury, Holly Bourne, Shaparak Khorsandi, Dom Joly, Dr Julie Smith, Rev. Richard Coles, and more – all led by host Bryony Gordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SpaFest returns with a re-energised programme, welcoming wellness experts across the weekend. Friday sees appearances from Anisha Joshi, Jason Grayston, Lewis Crompton, Rhiannon Lambert and Sally Gunnell OBE DL. Saturday’s lineup includes Kate Rowe-Ham, Dr Philippa Kaye, TJ Power and The Gavin Sisters, while Sunday features Dale Pinnock, Mark Whittle, Julia Bradbury, and Ed Byrne, along with the much-loved Outta Puff Daddys.

Busted - CarFest 2025

And now, on to FoodFest, where the lineup of culinary talent is nothing short of a feast for the senses. Festival favourite Si King of The Hairy Bikers returns alongside Tom Parker-Bowles, joined by Atul Kochhar, Michael Caines, Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Glynn Purnell, Cherish Finden, Rosemary Shrager, Molly Robbins, Claire Andrews, and Kate Quilton.

Across multiple live cooking spaces, including the Chef’s Stage Prepped & Served by Cuisinart, the Napoleon Grills Big BBQ Cookout, The Kitchen Table with Cuisinart and The Cook’s Companion, festival-goers can expect sizzling demos, candid conversations, hands-on tips and unforgettable food moments from the country’s best culinary talent.

And for the first time ever, as the sun sets and the festival buzz continues, The Chef’s Stage transforms into a magical Silent Cinema—where kids can relax with a family-friendly film via silent headphones, while grown-ups unwind nearby with live music and a well-earned drink at The BarFest Arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From musical icons to inspiring speakers, delicious food, cars, comedy, wellness, and more, CarFest continues to bring something for everyone. And with 100% of profits going to UK children’s charities, it’s fun you can feel good about.

Tickets are on sale now at carfest.org – don’t miss the ultimate summer celebration!