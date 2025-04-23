Butlin's introduces relaxed shows and character meets to enhance additional needs offering

Exclusively on Justin Fletcher Tots breaks from 28th April at Bognor Regis, the relaxed shows have been designed to make the incredible entertainment more accessible for guests who need a different environment to enjoy certain live shows.

Elements of popular productions have been adapted to create a more relaxed environment for children, young people, or adults with autism, learning disabilities, and other sensory or communication needs.

For a more inviting and less stressful experience during performances, gentler sounds and more lighting will be used. The fantastic cast will also introduce their characters and the show, reassuring guests the story is fictional.

Relaxed versions of the brand-new Snow White and Her Magnificent Friends pantomime, Peppa Pig’s Circus Celebration and the Skyline Gang’s Beside The Sea will include these adaptations, but these small adjustments ensure guests won’t miss out on any of the fun and excitement of the standard shows.

Open to anyone that might benefit, the relaxed shows can be enjoyed however feels most comfortable. Guests are welcome to move around and make noise, with friendly team members on hand to help.

Relaxed character appearances have also been introduced on Justin Fletcher Tots breaks, hosted in the Skyline Pavilion on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8.30am to 9.30am.

Meet guest-favourite characters, including Peppa Pig, Billy Bear and the Skyline Gang, in a relaxed and welcoming environment, with no loud music or queues. Guests can take their time meeting characters and taking pictures if they wish as they roam freely around the venue.

Justin Fletcher Tots breaks offer the perfect term-time getaway, starting from £69*. The popular children’s presenter returns for 2025 with his dedicated four-night break with exclusive activities, shows and a headline performance by the man himself.

Alongside these new relaxed sessions, the brand-new, £1.8mil, four storey Skyline Gang Soft Play at Bognor Regis has dedicated Quiet Hour sessions on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 to 9 am on all family breaks. During these bookable sessions, the 3,000 square feet Soft Play becomes a SEN-friendly environment with no music or moving lights and a smaller group of 50 children in the 200-capacity space.

This is all included in the price alongside West End-quality entertainment and the relaxed shows and character appearances, access to Splash Waterworld pools and unlimited fairground rides. Plus, plenty of playgrounds and soft play, including the brand-new Skyline Gang Soft Play in Bognor Regis.

Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s, said: “As the Home of Entertainment, everyone deserves to enjoy our amazing shows, which is why we’re delighted to be introducing relaxed shows and character appearances on our Justin Fletcher Tots breaks. We want all our guests to feel welcome while enjoying the entertainment we have on offer, so these new sessions have been introduced to make sure everyone is comfortable and ready to have a brilliant holiday with us.

“We’re always listening to feedback from our guests and these small adaptations will help create a relaxing, stress-free environment, while still making sure they have the same incredible experience at our shows and character meets.”

To find out more, visit: https://www.butlins.com/discover-butlins/things-to-do/relaxed-shows

*Butlin’s offers a four-night Justin Fletcher Tots break staying in a two-bedroom Comfort Room from £69 on 12 May 2025 in Bognor Regis. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool, unlimited fairground rides, playgrounds and the brand-new Skyline Gang Soft Play.

