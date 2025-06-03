Calling all first-time buyers: Redrow helps Essex homebuyers get on the property ladder

Local housebuilder Redrow Eastern is hosting a free event for all first-time buyers at The Foxgloves, the latest phase of Redrow’s popular Meadow View development in Silver End, Essex.

On Saturday, June 7 from 10am to 5pm the premium housebuilder is throwing open the doors to its new show home and offering those wanting to get on the property ladder the opportunity to learn more about the homebuying process.

An independent financial advisor from William Lowden Associates will be on hand provide tailored advice on mortgages, and visitors will have the opportunity to chat to the expert sales teams to find out more about the range of homes on offer at The Foxgloves.

First time buyers can benefit from additional support to get onto the property ladder through Redrow-backed schemes, including a 5% Deposit Contribution on selected plots. As well as finding out more about the buying process, visitors can tour the three bedroom Dedham show home to get a feel for life at the popular development, all while enjoying drinks and a selection of snacks.

Jody Bryant, Sales Director at Redrow Eastern, comments: “Meadow View is one of our most popular developments in the region. With prices starting at £370,000 for a two bedroom home, The Foxgloves is perfect for first time buyers who are looking for a more premium home in Silver End. We want to make the journey to homeownership a little easier and a lot more enjoyable for first-time buyers. These events, coupled with our contribution schemes, are a fantastic opportunity to receive expert advice and useful tips on purchasing your first home.”

The Foxgloves is the final phase of the successful Meadow View development in Silver End, Essex. The latest phase offers 127 two and three-bedroom homes, many of which are part of Redrow’s Eco Electric offering and include Air Source Heat Pumps and underfloor heating on the ground floor as standard. As well as benefitting from highly energy efficient homes, first-time buyers can benefit from the plentiful village amenities and countryside nearby, providing an enviable quality of life.

Situated near Braintree, there is a range of schools and nurseries, as well as a direct train to London Liverpool Street in just over an hour.

Book your place at the First Time Buyer Event here or call 01376 748682.